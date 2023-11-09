Manchester United cannot seem to catch a break. Days after a narrow 1-0 victory over Premier League rivals Fulham, they suffered another setback, this time against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. On Wednesday (November 8), in Gameweek 4 of the 2023-24 UCL campaign, United ended up on the wrong side of a 4-3 scoreline, jeopardizing their chances of moving into the Round Of 16.

Rasmus Hojlund Brace Spoiled By Manchester United Posterboy Marcus Rashford’s Red Card

Manchester United started brightly against Copenhagen at Parken, putting their noses in front through Rasmus Hojlund’s strike in the third minute. Against his old club, Hojlund got the rare opportunity to tap the ball into an unguarded net after Scott McTominay superbly found him inside the box. In the 28th minute, Hojlund doubled his tally, showing superb awareness to pounce on Alejandro Garnacho’s rebound and slot it past the goalkeeper.

Just as United were looking in complete control, Marcus Rashford saw a straight red for what the on-field referee saw as a dangerous tackle on Elias Jelert. The Englishman landed a high boot on the back of Jelert’s calf, but it did not seem intentional. The referee, however, refused to change his mind despite passionate appeals from United players.

Playing with 10 men, United conceded two consecutive goals toward the end of the first half, with Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves successively finding the back of the net.

Around 25 minutes into the second half, Manchester United won a penalty, which skipper Bruno Fernandes put away without any fuss. However, it did not take the wind out of Copenhagen’s sails. Lukas Lerager equalized once again for the hosts in the 83rd minute before Roony Bardghji scored the winner in the 87th minute.

In injury time, Harry Maguire dispatched a thumping right-footed volley just outside the area. The center-back caught it well but the crossbar came to Copenhagen’s rescue. The home team parked the bus for the next few minutes to clinch a memorable 4-3 victory over the English giants.

Following Wednesday night’s result, United have slipped to fourth place in Group A rankings with 3 points, while Copenhagen have climbed to second place. The Mancunians need positive results against both Galatasaray and Bayern Munich to proceed to the last 16.

Ten Hag Blames Officials For Champions League Defeat At Copenhagen

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team played well and deserved to win against Copenhagen, pinning the blame on the match officials for the upset.

The Dutchman said (via Sky Sports):

“We are very disappointed because we played very good.

“We started the game so well. Our best minutes of the season. We are winning the game and the red card changes everything. Even with 10 men we were dictating the game. We played very good.”

Ten Hag also expressed his disappointment over Rashford’s dismissal, maintaining the winger only had eyes on the ball.

He added:

“He went for the ball and the referee needs a long time to make it a red card.

“When you freeze it, it looks worse. I am very disappointed about such a decision.”

Manchester United, who have now lost nine games this season, will take on Luton Town in their next Premier League outing on Saturday (November 11).