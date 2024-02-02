Soccer

Report: Ex-Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard Nearing Shock Transfer To Asian Side

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard is reportedly close to joining South Korean side FC Seoul. The former England international has been a free agent since leaving Premier League side Nottingham Forest on July 1, 2023.

Jesse Lingard Close To Asia Switch After Being Rejected By Europe

Lingard, 31, joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent at the end of his Manchester United contract in July 2022. The Englishman got a few opportunities to impress but could not make his mark. As a result, Forest dropped him from their roster at the end of the 2022-23 season. Lingard also gave an audition for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, training under Steven Gerrard for a few weeks. However, the Liverpool legend chose not to sign him at the end of his trial.

According to reports in Spain, Lingard was offered to La Liga holders Barcelona, but they refrained from attaining his services. Premier League side Everton were also reportedly interested in him, but the move ultimately did not materialize.

The Manchester United academy graduate has no desire to hang up his boots and, according to Sky Sports, is prepared to start from scratch in South Korea. As per the reputed source, Lingard has verbally agreed to a two-year contract with FC Seoul with the option of a third year. He is set to fly out to South Korea in the coming days to complete his transfer.

Lingard, who spent six months on loan at West Ham United in the 2020-21 season, reportedly had offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, but he turned them both down in favor of a move to South Korea.

How Did Lingard Fare At Manchester United?

Lingard came up through Manchester United’s famed youth academy to earn his senior-team contract in July 2014. After a mediocre debut season at Old Trafford, he was loaned out to Derby County for six months. Lingard returned to Manchester in May 2015 and was at the club, uninterrupted, until January 2021. Following a short loan at West Ham, he returned for one last season at his boyhood club. In July 2022, he joined Nottingham as a free agent.

Lingard played 232 games for United in all competitions, scoring 35 times and providing 21 assists. The attacking midfielder won One UEFA Europa League, one Carabao Cup, one FA Cup, and one Community Shield with the Mancunians.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Ex Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard Has Been A Free Agent Since July 2023
