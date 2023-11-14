Soccer

Manchester United Icon David Beckham To Be In Attendance For India-New Zealand Clash In 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Icon David Beckham

The ICC ODI World Cup is one of the most-followed sporting events in the world. This year, cricketing powerhouse India is hosting the event. And much to the home crowd’s delight, the Men In Blue have reached the final four of the hotly contested tournament.

India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the hope of avenging their loss at the same stage in 2019. Wednesday (November 15)’s game will be attended by some of the biggest actors and actresses from the Hindi Film Industry (Bollywood), cricket legends, and sporting megastars.

According to a report from CricTracker, Manchester United icon and Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham, will be among the global superstars to grace the stands this week. He is likely to join Sachin Tendulkar and Co. in the VVIP section at the Wankhede Stadium.

Will David Beckham Fly Out To India For The Event?

As per the aforementioned report, Beckham is currently in India itself. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the former England skipper frequently travels to spread the message, and he is likely to play a key role in the first 2023 ODI semi-final on Wednesday.

ICC has partnered up with UNICEF to promote gender equality and make the world a more impartial place for women. It will not be surprising if UNICEF sends Beckham to promote the cause ahead of the game or after the first innings. The Mumbai stadium was already going to be packed to the rafters for the electrifying World Cup semi-final. Now, fans will have the added incentive of catching a glimpse of one of the best soccer players in history.

Form Guide: India Vs. New Zealand

The first semi-final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will see the best of the qualified teams (India) take on the statistically worst team (New Zealand). The hosts moved to the semis after clinching a record nine victories on the bounce. In their group-stage meeting with New Zealand, India chased down a total of 273, with four wickets and 12 balls to spare, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

New Zealand, on the other hand, lost four of their nine games, winning the other five. Their defeats came against India, South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan. South Africa and Australia have also made their way into the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. The two teams will square off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (November 16). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on Sunday (November 19).

Sushan Chakraborty

