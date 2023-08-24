Cricket

“It would be tough” – Sourav Ganguly Claims Neither India Nor Pakistan Are Favorites In Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Former India Cricketer Sourav Ganguly
Former India Cricketer Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has claimed the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 clash between the Blues and their noisy neighbors Pakistan is too close to call. The legendary batter believes both are excellent teams and could outclass the other on their day.

Ganguly cannot call a favorite in the India-Pakistan clash

India and Pakistan are two of the most prestigious cricketing nations in the world. The neighbors share a thorny history and thus have the fiercest rivalry in the sport, with each doing everything in their power to overcome the other. The two teams will renew their rivalry in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 clash on September 2, and former India captain Ganguly simply cannot separate the two.

Speaking to the press in Kolkata, the former BCCI president said:

It would be tough for me to name the favorite to win the match. Both the teams are really good. Pakistan have a good team, India too are really solid. Whoever plays well will win, I don’t think there’s anyone favorite as such. Whoever plays well will emerge victorious.

Ganguly, who played his last-ever ODI against Pakistan in November 2007, also addressed the selection controversy surrounding Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. The selectors picked Patel ahead of the more accomplished Chahal for the Asia Cup 2023, sparking debate.

The 51-year-old, however, defended Patel’s selection, stating that his superior batting skills made him a lucrative choice.

Ganguly added:

You can only have three spinners and I think they have done the right thing by picking Axar (Patel), he can bat.

What happened the last time India met Pakistan?

In their last encounter, an inspired Virat Kohli carried India to a memorable win over their arch-rivals. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to help his side chase down Pakistan’s 159 at the ICC World T20 in October. Their last ODI meeting came at the ICC Cricket World Cup in June 2019, a game which India won by 89 runs.

The encounter in Kandy (Sri Lanka) on September 2 will mark India and Pakistan’s 14th meeting at the ODI Asia Cup. Out of the previous 13 matches, India won seven times, Pakistan won five times, and one match was washed out.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Latest news

View all
Virat Kohli Of India
Cricket

LATEST “He has sort of become the scapegoat” – India Legend Opposes Shastri’s Idea Of Sending Virat Kohli At No. 4

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2023
Australia Batter Steven Smith Talks About Injury
Cricket
“I had a cortisone [injection]” – Australia’s Steven Smith Talks About Nasty Injury, Hopes To Be Fit For World Cup 2023
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2023

Australian batter Steven Smith has revealed he hurt his wrist during the second test of The Ashes at Lord’s, adding that he pushed through the pain to complete the series….

India Squad Announced For 2023 Asia Cup
Cricket
2023 Asia Cup: India Announce 17-Man Squad For Upcoming Tournament
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2023

India, the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup, have announced their 17-member squad for the upcoming edition of the continental tournament. India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad…

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Full List of Host Cities & Locations
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 21 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Teams, Dates, Times, TV Coverage, & How To Watch
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 18 2023
cks 2023 ipl
Cricket
Complete List of IPL Franchise Values in 2023: CSK Most Valuable Team With Brand Value of $212 Million
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 10 2023
jonny bairstow just stop oil
Cricket
WATCH: England Cricketer Jonny Bairstow Literally Carries ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protester Off Pitch in Ashes Test Match
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 28 2023
Arrow to top