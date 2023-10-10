Cricket

“I don’t see Ashwin playing” – Sanjay Manjrekar Names Two Players Who Can Replace Indian Spinner In Next ICC World Cup Outing

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
India Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin
India Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Former India batsman, Sanjay Manjrekar has warned Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin that he might not play in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 clash against Afghanistan. Manjrekar believes Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Shami could come in for Ashwin if the pitch for the Afghanistan clash is flat in nature.

India will take on Afghanistan in their second Cricket World Cup 2023 clash at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (October 11). The pitch last hosted South Africa and Sri Lanka’s high-scoring thriller on October 7. The Africans put up a total of 428/5 in that game, which the Lankans failed to chase down, getting all out at 326 in 44.5 overs.

Manjrekar Sends Ashwin Warning Ahead Of India Afghanistan Clash

Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar said that he did see India opting for Ashwin if the Delhi pitch remained just as flat. He further claimed that India needed to bring in a third pacer to take some pressure off Hardik Pandya.

The ex-Indian batter said (via Sportskeeda):

My view is that unless there is a compelling reason, I don’t like Hardik Pandya as your third seamer. I think he also feels the pressure if he is the third seamer.

What is likely to happen is that if the pitch is similar to the one that we had in that South Africa-Sri Lanka game, which was a belter, there was nothing there for the spinners, I don’t see Ashwin playing on that surface.”

He then backed either Thakur or Shami to replace Ashwin in the playing XI. Manjrekar added:

India will add more batting depth unless they feel that they will get in pace quality against Afghanistan on this flat pitch. But they have shown their cards very early coming into the World Cup.

They are not very keen to go one batter short. Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Shami is the change that I see if that’s the exact same surface that we get in Delhi.

Ashwin Had A Decent Outing Against Australia

India picked up a massive victory over three-time Cricket World Cup winners Australia in their tournament opener on Sunday (October 8), chasing down a total of 200 with 8.4 overs left to play and six wickets in hand. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah were the stars of the World Cup blockbuster.

Ashwin did not turn heads with his performance against Australia, but his numbers were more than respectable. Bowling 10 overs, he just conceded 34 runs and picked up the wicket of Cameron Green. His economy of 3.40 was the second-best in the innings.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Cricket

Latest news

View all
Former India Cricketer Sourav Ganguly
Cricket

LATEST “It would be tough” – Sourav Ganguly Claims Neither India Nor Pakistan Are Favorites In Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 24 2023
Virat Kohli Of India
Cricket
“He has sort of become the scapegoat” – India Legend Opposes Shastri’s Idea Of Sending Virat Kohli At No. 4
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 23 2023

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, recently suggested that Virat Kohli should drop down to No. 4 at the 2023 ICC World Cup to solve his team’s ongoing middle-order problem….

Australia Batter Steven Smith Talks About Injury
Cricket
“I had a cortisone [injection]” – Australia’s Steven Smith Talks About Nasty Injury, Hopes To Be Fit For World Cup 2023
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2023

Australian batter Steven Smith has revealed he hurt his wrist during the second test of The Ashes at Lord’s, adding that he pushed through the pain to complete the series….

India Squad Announced For 2023 Asia Cup
Cricket
2023 Asia Cup: India Announce 17-Man Squad For Upcoming Tournament
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Full List of Host Cities & Locations
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 21 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Teams, Dates, Times, TV Coverage, & How To Watch
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 18 2023
cks 2023 ipl
Cricket
Complete List of IPL Franchise Values in 2023: CSK Most Valuable Team With Brand Value of $212 Million
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 10 2023
Arrow to top