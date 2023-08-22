Cricket

“I had a cortisone [injection]” – Australia’s Steven Smith Talks About Nasty Injury, Hopes To Be Fit For World Cup 2023

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Australia Batter Steven Smith Talks About Injury
Australia Batter Steven Smith Talks About Injury

Australian batter Steven Smith has revealed he hurt his wrist during the second test of The Ashes at Lord’s, adding that he pushed through the pain to complete the series.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Smith revealed that he picked up his left wrist injury on the field during the second innings at Lord’s. He further stated that he did not understand the extent of his injury at first, only learning about it after starting to prepare for the South Africa tour in Sydney.

Australia hero Smith took cortisone injection during The Ashes

The 34-year-old said:

I did it at Lord’s. I don’t actually know the moment, it was when we were in the field. It wasn’t until that night I was like, ‘geez, what have I done here, it’s a bit sore’.”

Smith added that he played the third test without any medication and only opted for a cortisone injection ahead of the fourth test.

I played the next game and then I had a cortisone [injection] before Old Trafford. I got back [to Australia] and I was like, ‘[It’s] still not quite right. I still can’t do a lot of things properly,'” Smith continued.

I had another scan. There was a small tear in the tendon as well as a couple of other things.

Smith scored a sublime 110 in the first innings at Lord’s, which propelled Australia to their second consecutive win in The Ashes series and gave them a 2-0 series lead. The Three Lions, however, refused to throw in the towel, winning the third and fifth matches and drawing the fourth test to restrict Australia to a 2-2 stalemate.

When Will Steven Smith Return To Action?

Having suffered a small tendon tear in his left wrist, Smith will sit out Australia’s tour of South Africa, which will commence on August 30th. The gifted batsman is hopeful of making a timely return for the Kangaroos’ three-match ODI series in India that take place between September 22 and October 8. But he would still only get three ODI matches and a warm-up fixture to return to his best for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Cricket

Latest news

View all
India Squad Announced For 2023 Asia Cup
Cricket

LATEST 2023 Asia Cup: India Announce 17-Man Squad For Upcoming Tournament

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Full List of Host Cities & Locations
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 21 2023

The greatest festival in the world of cricket, the ICC Cricket World Cup, will commence on October 5. This year, the 10-nation event will take place in India, which happens…

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Teams, Dates, Times, TV Coverage, & How To Watch
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 18 2023

One of the greatest sporting events in the world, the ICC Cricket World Cup, is less than two months away. As we count the days down in anticipation, let us…

cks 2023 ipl
Cricket
Complete List of IPL Franchise Values in 2023: CSK Most Valuable Team With Brand Value of $212 Million
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 10 2023
jonny bairstow just stop oil
Cricket
WATCH: England Cricketer Jonny Bairstow Literally Carries ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protester Off Pitch in Ashes Test Match
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 28 2023
IPL 2021 Champions
Cricket
Best IPL Online Betting Sites in India | Top 3 Indian IPL Online Bookies
Author image Jamie Wright  •  Mar 26 2022
England T20I Players
Cricket
England vs West Indies schedule, fixtures and UK start time for 2022 T20 and Test series
Author image Jamie Wright  •  Jan 20 2022
Arrow to top