Australian batter Steven Smith has revealed he hurt his wrist during the second test of The Ashes at Lord’s, adding that he pushed through the pain to complete the series.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Smith revealed that he picked up his left wrist injury on the field during the second innings at Lord’s. He further stated that he did not understand the extent of his injury at first, only learning about it after starting to prepare for the South Africa tour in Sydney.

Australia hero Smith took cortisone injection during The Ashes

The 34-year-old said:

“I did it at Lord’s. I don’t actually know the moment, it was when we were in the field. It wasn’t until that night I was like, ‘geez, what have I done here, it’s a bit sore’.”

Smith added that he played the third test without any medication and only opted for a cortisone injection ahead of the fourth test.

“I played the next game and then I had a cortisone [injection] before Old Trafford. I got back [to Australia] and I was like, ‘[It’s] still not quite right. I still can’t do a lot of things properly,'” Smith continued.

“I had another scan. There was a small tear in the tendon as well as a couple of other things.”

Smith scored a sublime 110 in the first innings at Lord’s, which propelled Australia to their second consecutive win in The Ashes series and gave them a 2-0 series lead. The Three Lions, however, refused to throw in the towel, winning the third and fifth matches and drawing the fourth test to restrict Australia to a 2-2 stalemate.

When Will Steven Smith Return To Action?

Having suffered a small tendon tear in his left wrist, Smith will sit out Australia’s tour of South Africa, which will commence on August 30th. The gifted batsman is hopeful of making a timely return for the Kangaroos’ three-match ODI series in India that take place between September 22 and October 8. But he would still only get three ODI matches and a warm-up fixture to return to his best for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.