Premier League holders Manchester City have reportedly permitted Julian Alvarez to leave the club this summer. However, they will only approve his sale if they receive a massive £77 million ($99 million) bid — including add-ons — from prospective suitors.

Manchester City have one of the most star-studded squads in the business. While this gives manager Pep Guardiola an abundance of flexibility, the unrelenting competition for places can be hard on players.

Alvarez, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa America trophies with Argentina, arguably has the most challenging job in the team. He has to vie with the most prolific center-forward in the Premier League, Erling Haaland, for a place in the starting XI. The two players can play together, as Guardiola has shown on quite a few occasions, but the extra attacking impetus comes at the cost of midfield stability.

Julian Alvarez Wants Manchester City Exit But Transfer Looks Tricky

According to a report from The Athletic, the 24-year-old center-forward wants more uninterrupted playing time and wishes to relocate to a warmer climate. Manchester City, however, see him as an integral part of Guardiola’s squad and will not let him leave for cheap.

As per the aforementioned report, Manchester City want a guaranteed £60 million ($77 million) fee for the Argentine striker, with another £17 million ($22 million) in potential add-ons.

Before the price-tag reveal, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid were showing interest in signing the player in the summer transfer window. However, Manchester City’s substantial demands have deterred Los Rojiblancos. They will reportedly take their name off the contenders’ list if Man City refuse to lower their price tag in the coming days.

Alvarez is currently with Argentina’s Olympic team in Paris, trying to help them win their third gold medal in the last 20 years. His inclusion in Javier Mascherano’s Olympic squad came as a surprise to many, as he also played regularly in the 2024 Copa America, ultimately helping La Albiceleste to the trophy.

Due to his participation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Alvarez will not be able to take part in Manchester City’s pre-season tour in the United States. This could greatly hurt his chances of waltzing into Guardiola’s starting XI when the Premier League returns in mid-August.