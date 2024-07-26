The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has suspended Canadian women’s national soccer team coach Bev Priestman from the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Committee took the bold step after unearthing “additional information” regarding the drone spying scandal.

Priestman, who helped Canada to the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, has been under investigation after her staff was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand’s training session. Due to the investigation, Priestman voluntarily sat out Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympics opener against the Ferns on Thursday, July 25. Her absence, however, did not hurt Canada, as they bagged a solid 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Cloe Lacasse and Evelyne Viens.

Bev Priestman Will Not Coach Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Having missed the first game, Priestman hoped to return for the upcoming matches at the Games. However, the Canadian Olympic Committee has confirmed she would have no such luck. In a statement, Canada Soccer CEO & general secretary Kevin Blue said (via CBS Sports):

“Over the past 24 hours, additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“In light of these new revelations, Canada Soccer has made the decision to suspend women’s national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and until the completion of our recently announced independent external review.”

In her absence, assistant coach Andy Spence will lead Les Rouges for the remainder of the Games.

Details On Drone Spying Scandal

Per a report from NPR, the scandal began earlier this week when New Zealand accused staff from Canada’s team of using drones to spy on closed-door training sessions. On the eve of the game, COC confirmed they had removed analyst Joseph Lombardi and an assistant coach Jasmine Mander from the team.

They also reportedly confirmed that Lombardi was operating the drone, leading to his eight-month prison sentence and a fine of $49,000 for illegally flying it. Lombardi, who sent his drone on two missions — once on July 20 and again on July 22 — admitted the drone footage and images “had helped him learn the tactics of the opposing team.”

The prosecutor’s office also questioned Mander but later exonerated her after confirming she had no knowledge of the acts. Canada Soccer is conducting an external review of the matter while the governing body FIFA is pursuing disciplinary proceedings.