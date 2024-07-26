Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed the club will look to bring in a few fresh faces by the end of the summer transfer window. He, however, suggested there might not be any blockbuster signings, claiming he was “already really happy” with the players at his disposal.

Liverpool Have Had A Slow Summer So Far

Premier League aspirants Liverpool are yet to announce a single summer signing ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Reds’ bitterest rivals, Manchester United, meanwhile have brought in two sought-after stars, announcing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro in a span of days. Among other members of the ‘Big Six’, Chelsea have signed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Manchester City have lapped up Savinho, and Arsenal are close to securing Riccardo Calafiori’s services from Bologna.

Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp after the 2023-24 season concluded, will assess the entire squad when it becomes available, before finalizing the players he needs for the upcoming season.

Arne Slot Keeping The Door Open For Summer Transfers

When asked to outline his transfer plans during Liverpool’s pre-season tour in the United States, Slot told reporters (via GOAL):

“If there’s any news on that we will come to you. But we already have a very good team, where I am already really happy. It would be a surprise for all of us if we don’t bring any players in, so that will probably happen in the end. For now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.”

According to some reports, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is on Real Madrid‘s radar. Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires in less than a year, is also great friends with Jude Bellingham, which further encourages Los Blancos.

Slot, however, is not worried about the 25-year-old at the moment and refused to comment on his contract extension. On the defender’s future, the Dutch tactician added:

“My answer will probably be a bit boring, I think it is the same answer you have heard in the last five, six, seven years. That contract situation is not discussed at this place, but just keep trying I would say!”

Liverpool will play three matches as part of their pre-season tour in the US. They will first face Real Betis on July 26 before squaring off against Arsenal and Manchester United on July 31 and August 3, respectively.