Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Barca Could Bring Joao Cancelo Back After Finalizing Nico Williams Deal

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona want to sign a right-back after securing Nico Williams’ services from Athletic Bilbao. The Blaugrana could turn to former loanee Joao Cancelo, who is likely to leave Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

Nico Williams Is Barcelona’s Priority For The Summer

After a trophyless 2023-24 season, during which they lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals following a defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are looking to restore lost glory under new coach Hansi Flick. Unlike most of his predecessors, Flick champions direct, attacking soccer, which is not in Barca’s wheelhouse. The former Bayern Munich manager wants players who can support his system, and Williams has emerged as a person of interest.

The Athletic Bilbao left-winger is devastatingly quick, works hard from start to finish, can score with either foot, and has a great relationship with Barcelona’s golden boy Lamine Yamal. The pair were inseparable both on the pitch and off it during Spain’s EURO 2024 triumph.

However, signing Williams will not be easy for cash-strapped Barcelona. According to reports, he has a €58 million ($62.95 million) release clause in his contract, and since Bilbao do not want to sell him, Barca must meet it to bring him to Catalonia. Once they find the funds to sign him, Barcelona will turn their attention to other targets, including a right-back.

Fabrizio Romano Suggests Joao Cancelo Could Return To Barca

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Cancelo revealed:

It’s gone a bit quiet on the future of Joao Cancelo recently, but Barcelona want a new right-back and Cancelo is one of the names on their shortlist after his spell on loan there last season.

I don’t see Cancelo staying at Man City, but the reason it’s gone quiet is because for now Barca are putting all their focus into the Nico Williams deal. Once that has been resolved they will look for other targets, including a new right-back.”

Cancelo joined Barcelona on a season-long loan from Manchester City on September 1, 2023. He played 42 games for the club in all competitions, scoring four times and providing five assists. His original contract at Manchester City expires in June 2027.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
