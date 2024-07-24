Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals What Is Keeping Man Utd From Completing Matthijs de Ligt Transfer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Target De Ligt
Manchester United Target De Ligt

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Manchester United have not signed Matthijs de Ligt despite agreeing personal terms with him. According to Romano, Bayern Munich are demanding an upfront €50 million ($54.14 million) fee for the defender — something the Red Devils will never agree to.

Manchester United Have Done Excellent Business This Summer

Manchester United have done excellent business in the summer transfer window, securing the services of two sought-after players. First, they signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, paying around €40 million ($43 million) for his services. Days later, they pulled off a statement signing, prizing Leny Yoro from Lille for a maximum of €70 million ($76.5 million) fee. Interestingly, reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid were also interested in signing Yoro, but United handsomely outbid them to land the 18-year-old defender.

The Mancunians are not content with the two signings, however. They want to add another center-back to their ranks, and Bayern Munich’s De Ligt is at the top of their wishlist.

Fabrizio Romano States Manchester United Will Not Meet Bayern Munich’s Asking Price

They have been trying to complete the deal for a while now, but luck still has not broken in their favor. Explaining the reason behind the hold-up, Romano said on YouTube (via CaughtOffside):

Man United have an agreement with Matthijs de Ligt, but outgoings are crucial, and at the moment, Man United will never agree to pay 50 million euros in one solution or with no add-ons.

Man United always wanted to include add-ons as part of the negotiation with Bayern, and this is why the situation remains open. Man United are not paying €50 million ($54.14 million) guaranteed so have to change the structure of the deal. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt is waiting.

With Raphael Varane gone and Yoro still in his teens, United use could the experience De Ligt brings to the table. Despite being only 24 years old, the Dutchman has plenty of top-tier experience, most notably in the UEFA Champions League. Wearing the captain’s armband De Light guided Ajax to the semi-finals in the 2018-19 season. To top it off, De Ligt has already worked with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, meaning he should be able to hit the ground running if his transfer goes through.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati
Soccer

LATEST Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati Doubtful For US Tour After Picking Up Training Injury

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Soccer
“Good guy, good person, good human being” – Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Defends Enzo Fernandez Amid Racism Row, Dismisses Rumors Of Internal Conflict
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has jumped to the defense of star midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid racism row, calling him a “good human being.” He also claimed there would not…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Assures Chelsea & Manchester United Are Not In The Running For 28-Year-Old Transfer Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered a piece of reassuring news for Arsenal and their supporters, saying Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United are not interested in signing Gunners’…

Manchester United Target De Ligt
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals What Is Keeping Man Utd From Completing Matthijs de Ligt Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Paris 2024 Olympics Image
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Men’s Soccer Players In Paris Olympics 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Presentation
Soccer
10 Highest-Paid Players In La Liga For 2024-25 Season: 2 Barcelona Stars Earn More Than Real Madrid Newboy Kylian Mbappe
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Paris Olympics
Soccer
Men’s Soccer In Paris Olympics 2024: All You Need To Know
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 23 2024
Arrow to top