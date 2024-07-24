Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Manchester United have not signed Matthijs de Ligt despite agreeing personal terms with him. According to Romano, Bayern Munich are demanding an upfront €50 million ($54.14 million) fee for the defender — something the Red Devils will never agree to.

Manchester United Have Done Excellent Business This Summer

Manchester United have done excellent business in the summer transfer window, securing the services of two sought-after players. First, they signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, paying around €40 million ($43 million) for his services. Days later, they pulled off a statement signing, prizing Leny Yoro from Lille for a maximum of €70 million ($76.5 million) fee. Interestingly, reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid were also interested in signing Yoro, but United handsomely outbid them to land the 18-year-old defender.

The Mancunians are not content with the two signings, however. They want to add another center-back to their ranks, and Bayern Munich’s De Ligt is at the top of their wishlist.

Fabrizio Romano States Manchester United Will Not Meet Bayern Munich’s Asking Price

They have been trying to complete the deal for a while now, but luck still has not broken in their favor. Explaining the reason behind the hold-up, Romano said on YouTube (via CaughtOffside):

“Man United have an agreement with Matthijs de Ligt, but outgoings are crucial, and at the moment, Man United will never agree to pay 50 million euros in one solution or with no add-ons.

“Man United always wanted to include add-ons as part of the negotiation with Bayern, and this is why the situation remains open. Man United are not paying €50 million ($54.14 million) guaranteed so have to change the structure of the deal. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt is waiting.”

With Raphael Varane gone and Yoro still in his teens, United use could the experience De Ligt brings to the table. Despite being only 24 years old, the Dutchman has plenty of top-tier experience, most notably in the UEFA Champions League. Wearing the captain’s armband De Light guided Ajax to the semi-finals in the 2018-19 season. To top it off, De Ligt has already worked with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, meaning he should be able to hit the ground running if his transfer goes through.