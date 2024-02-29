As Jorginho’s contract with Premier League title chasers Arsenal nears its expiry, the midfielder’s agent has spoken out on a potential return to the Serie A.

Jorginho’s Agent Weighs Up Serie A Return

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho could depart North London when his contract reaches its expiry at the end of the season, and his agent has weighed up a potential return to the Serie A.

The 32-year-old joined the Gunners from Chelsea in January last year on an 18-month deal, and has established himself as a regular in their midfield – even being handed the captain’s armband in Martin Odegaard’s absence on several occasions.

His departure in the summer isn’t yet guaranteed, as he has an option to prolong his stay at the Emirates for another season, however it unknown whether this option will be exercised as of this stage.

Amid the uncertainty over his future, his agent, Joao Santos, has spoken out on a potential return to the Serie A – touting Lazio, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and ex-club Napoli as potential destinations.

“He’d suit Lazio more, for the presence of coach Sarri who already knows his characteristics very well, but also Juve who have a great director of sport like Cristiano Giuntoli, who he spent many years with at Napoli. I would not rule out a return to Napoli with new coach Calzona, who used to work with Sarri before that,” he told TV Play.

“I don’t think Roma would be likely, because there has never been any contact with them, but when it comes to their strength and tradition, everyone would love to play for Milan and Inter.”

Will Jorginho Leave Arsenal This Summer?

Despite a midfield trio of Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz often being fielded when Mikel Arteta’s side are at full strength, Jorginho remains a key cog in the Gunners’ midfield.

The Italian has made 25 appearances for the North London club thus far this season, scoring once and assisting once from typically playing in a defensive midfielder role.

12 of those showings have come as starts, most recently playing 89 minutes before being forced off with an injury in the 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

His exceptional contributions in recent months has seen countless Arsenal fans take to social media to plead with the club to extend his stay, and they might just be granted that wish.

According to football.london, the club are preparing to open contract talks with the midfielder and are ready to offer him a one-year extension with the option to extend for another year.

Arteta revealed his delight at the Italy international’s performances earlier in the month, but remained tight-lipped in terms of his contractual situation.

“I’m really happy with him that’s all I can say. When we imagined what he could bring to the team, he’s doing exactly that and maybe even better.

“The contract situation is more for Edu and the board to manage. But his implication and his capacity to affect big matches is great.”