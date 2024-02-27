Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is said to be keen on leaving the club in the summer after losing his starting position to David Raya.

Aaron Ramsdale Keen On Arsenal Exit

It all seemed to be going perfectly for Aaron Ramsdale after making the switch from Sheffield United to Arsenal in the summer of 2021, but his fortunes have taken a turn upon the arrival of David Raya.

Ramsdale broke into the England squad during his first season at the Emirates and played all 38 Premier League matches for the Gunners last term, however he has been reduced to just five league appearances this season after falling down the pecking order.

Raya’s arrival in North London saw 25-year-old Ramsdale almost instantaneously dropped to the bench, and he has managed just five appearances across all cup competitions since.

Unsurprisingly, this has seen the four-time England international be linked with a move away from the club. According to reports, this is something that he is keen on as he wants regular first-team football at this stage of his career.

Several Premier League sides and clubs across Europe are said to be keeping tabs on Ramsdale’s situation, with many ready to submit formal bids in an attempt to pry him away from the English capital.

Ramsdale Could Become Costly After Penning New Deal

Joining from the Blades in 2021, Ramsdale reportedly joined Arsenal for a fee of £30million after add-ons.

After a successful first two seasons, he opted to pen a new deal in May 2023 – extending his stay with the club until June 2026.

The Gunners will likely look to recuperate some, if not all, of their spend on Ramsdale, therefore they may hold out for a large fee before parting ways with the out-of-favour stopper.

This could become a stumbling block for any clubs looking to pick him up at a reduced fee, as he looks to force an exit after Football Insider claim he has become frustrated with the current situation under Mikel Arteta.

Whether he stays or goes, Raya looks set to maintain his position as first-choice goalkeeper with his loan move from Brentford set to become a permanent one in the summer for a reported fee of £27m.

Arsenal Eye Ajax’s Diant Ramaj As Ramsdale Replacement

With Ramsdale’s departure looking likelier and likelier as time passes, Arsenal have already reportedly scouted out a potential replacement to battle Raya for the number one jersey.

FootballTransfers claim that that man is Ajax stopper Diant Ramaj, who has made 21 appearances for the Eredivisie giants this season.

The Gunners are said to have been keeping tabs on Ramaj since his days with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, and that Arteta is keen on him as he is good with the ball at his feet.

His long balls to attackers have also been highlighted as a strength, as well as his shot-stopping ability and his bravery in coming out for crosses – making him a perfect candidate to become a backup at the Emirates.

A fee of €15m has been touted as enough to land the German, however Ajax could command a heftier price as he is under contract at the Johan Cruijff ArenA until the summer of 2028.