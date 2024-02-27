Soccer

Several Clubs In Europe Monitoring Progress Of Chelsea Loanee Omari Hutchinson

Olly Taliku
Multiple clubs in Europe are monitoring Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson, with the 20-year-old impressing on loan in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

Omari Hutchinson In The Championship

Omari Hutchinson is enjoying his first full year of senior football this season, with the Chelsea starlet on loan at Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town.

Ipswich look like serious contenders for promotion this season as despite dropping down the table to third, they look all set for at least a playoff run this year.

Chelsea loanee Hutchinson has played a vital role for the Blues off the bench this season but in the last month he has managed to finally break into the starting XI.

Hutchinson has continued to impress for Ipswich in the Championship this season and he enjoyed his best month yet during February – picking up the player of the month award for the Tractor Boys.

The 20-year-old has five goals and five assists to his name so far this season, with five of those contributions coming in his last five games in the Championship.

Regardless of what happens to Ipswich this season Hutchinson has become a cult hero in Suffolk – scoring two last minute winners in Town’s last two games.

European Clubs Calling Hutchinson

With Omari Hutchinson playing his best football to date, it comes to no surprise that some of Europe’s biggest clubs are after the Chelsea loanee.

Ipswich have only secured the services of Hutchinson for the remainder of this season, but the mood around the club certainly suggests that they would like to buy him on a permanent deal next year.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that other clubs in Europe are hoping to acquire Hutchinson this summer which may make a permanent deal to Ipswich Town all the more difficult.

Will Omari Hutchinson Make A Return To Chelsea?

Hutchinson has already played for two of London’s top clubs in his young career, having graduated through Arsenal’s academy before making the switch to Chelsea.

Although he came through the youth system in two of the best teams in the country, Hutchinson struggled for first team game time in London and the youngster was forced to seek a move away from home.

With Ipswich Town’s future in the Championship still very much hanging in the balance there is lots of speculation over whether the Blues could afford the versatile forward or not.

If they were to earn promotion to the Premier League this season Ipswich could definitely afford the highly rated Hutchinson, but other clubs in Europe may pounce on the starlet.

Chelsea themselves have struggled in attack with injuries all season and following Hutchinson’s successful year away in the Championship, Mauricio Pochettino may chose to keep the 20-year-old in London next year.

