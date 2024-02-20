Soccer

Manchester United Are Interested In Bayern Munich And France U21 Star To Support Rasmus Hojlund

Author image
Ben Horlock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag

Premier League giants Manchester United are interested in signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports. 

The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Tel’s situation at the Allianz Arena. The Frenchman’s agent has admitted that his client will consider all options after finding game time hard to come by.

This season, Tel has only completed a full 90 minutes on two occasions. Both times in the DFB-Pokal. The 18-year-old believes now is the time to start thinking of a move away from Bayern.

Mathys Tel Manchester United

Manchester United are always on the lookout for their next big superstar and have identified Mathys Tel as the player who can potentially live up to the task.

The France U21 star is renowned for his electric pace, finishing, and creative dribbling ability. Some in the media have likened him to Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe.

The Red Devils will likely make a move for Tel in the summer if it becomes clear he has no future at the Bundesliga giants.

Tel cost Bayern €28.5 million in 2022, joining from French side Rennes. Predominantly a striker, Tel is able to play in a number of attacking positions.

tel

Manchester United Transfer Targets

Manchester United are no strangers to being linked with some of the world’s finest soccer players. Ever since legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, the Red Devils have spent vast sums on new recruits.

Admittedly, the majority of them haven’t worked out. Paul Pogba, Fred, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Romelu Lukaku all come to mind.

United’s transfer targets often involve some of the game’s up-and-coming stars of the future. Mathys Tel is a prime example.

According to 90min, Tel would genuinely consider a move to Old Trafford in a bid to get his career back on the right path.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
View All Posts By Ben Horlock
Author Image

Ben Horlock

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
View All Posts By Ben Horlock

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Are Interested In Bayern Munich And France U21 Star To Support Rasmus Hojlund

Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 20 2024
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has 23 Wins This Season
Soccer
Jurgen Klopp Successor: Fabrizio Romano Claims Liverpool Are All In For 42-Year-Old Manager, But Says He Is Not The Only Name On List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool “100%” want to appoint Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s successor in the summer but the Spaniard is not the only name on…

erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140
Soccer
“I think he is [special]” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Heaps Praise On Manchester United Summer Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has said Everton center-back and top Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite has been in “outstanding” form this season. The Englishman further claimed the 21-year-old could…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners Have Good Relationship With Agents Of 22-Year-Old Transfer Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Napoli Vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Napoli Vs. Barcelona – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been The Best Creator In The Premier League
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Created The Most Chances In The Premier League This Season: Manchester United Ace Bruno Fernandes Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Has Created The Fifth-Most Chances In The Premier League
Soccer
10 Players With Most Goal Contributions Across Top 5 European Leagues In 2023-24: Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Claims 7th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Arrow to top