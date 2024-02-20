Premier League giants Manchester United are interested in signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Tel’s situation at the Allianz Arena. The Frenchman’s agent has admitted that his client will consider all options after finding game time hard to come by.

This season, Tel has only completed a full 90 minutes on two occasions. Both times in the DFB-Pokal. The 18-year-old believes now is the time to start thinking of a move away from Bayern.

Mathys Tel Manchester United

Manchester United are always on the lookout for their next big superstar and have identified Mathys Tel as the player who can potentially live up to the task.

The France U21 star is renowned for his electric pace, finishing, and creative dribbling ability. Some in the media have likened him to Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe.

The Red Devils will likely make a move for Tel in the summer if it becomes clear he has no future at the Bundesliga giants.

Tel cost Bayern €28.5 million in 2022, joining from French side Rennes. Predominantly a striker, Tel is able to play in a number of attacking positions.

Manchester United Transfer Targets

Manchester United are no strangers to being linked with some of the world’s finest soccer players. Ever since legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, the Red Devils have spent vast sums on new recruits.

Admittedly, the majority of them haven’t worked out. Paul Pogba, Fred, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Romelu Lukaku all come to mind.

United’s transfer targets often involve some of the game’s up-and-coming stars of the future. Mathys Tel is a prime example.

According to 90min, Tel would genuinely consider a move to Old Trafford in a bid to get his career back on the right path.