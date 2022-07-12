Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 12th July

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Tuesday 12th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Bath, Beverley, Southwell and Chelmsford.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
MIDRARR @ 9/4 with BetUK – 3.40 Beverley
Fair second at Newcastle last time out on the AW, but that was her first run back from a wind-op. Should be better for that, plus having been a bit one-paced last time over 1m4f the step back up to 2m will be a big plus. Regular pilot, Ben Robinson rides.
HURRICANE HELEN @ 11/8 with BetUK – 4.00 Bath
CD winner here at Bath, with a tidy success here in May. Third last time at Salisbury but did well to get that close after fluffing the start. Had a month to get over that run but back to a track we know she likes and is only 4lbs higher than when last winning. Looking at the others, the bulk head here with a fair bit to prove on current form.
THE VOLLAN @ 15/8 with BetUK – 6.40 Southwell
Heads here having won 2 of his last 3 races – including last time out at Southwell with an easy 8 1/2 length success over this course and distance. Up 9lbs for that makes life a bit harder but did it well enough to suggest there is more in the locker.
MOBADRA @ 11/8 with BetUK – 6.50 Chelmsford
This Roger Varian runner is back from a break but ended last season well with a win at Kempton – that was her second career success from just 5 starts. She can be expected to be stronger for another winter on her back and is only 6lbs higher for that last win. Top jockey, Andrea Atzeni, also makes the trip to ride for the in-form Varian camp that also have a 30% strike-rate with their 4+year-olds at the track.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
