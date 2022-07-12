Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 12th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Tuesday 12th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Bath, Beverley, Southwell and Chelmsford.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 50/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

Fair second at Newcastle last time out on the AW, but that was her first run back from a wind-op. Should be better for that, plus having been a bit one-paced last time over 1m4f the step back up to 2m will be a big plus. Regular pilot, Ben Robinson rides.

HURRICANE HELEN @ 11/8 with BetUK – 4.00 Bath



CD winner here at Bath, with a tidy success here in May. Third last time at Salisbury but did well to get that close after fluffing the start. Had a month to get over that run but back to a track we know she likes and is only 4lbs higher than when last winning. Looking at the others, the bulk head here with a fair bit to prove on current form.

THE VOLLAN @ 15/8 with BetUK – 6.40 Southwell



Heads here having won 2 of his last 3 races – including last time out at Southwell with an easy 8 1/2 length success over this course and distance. Up 9lbs for that makes life a bit harder but did it well enough to suggest there is more in the locker.

This Roger Varian runner is back from a break but ended last season well with a win at Kempton – that was her second career success from just 5 starts. She can be expected to be stronger for another winter on her back and is only 6lbs higher for that last win. Top jockey, Andrea Atzeni, also makes the trip to ride for the in-form Varian camp that also have a 30% strike-rate with their 4+year-olds at the track.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 50/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing Tips From UK/Ire

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Today’s Best Existing Customer Bookmaker Offers

Irish Oaks Betting News | Emily Upjohn Remains Hot Favourite

Frankie Dettori Rides At Chelmsford Today

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets