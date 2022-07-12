Frankie Dettori In Action At Chelmsford Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori is back on home soil this midweek – after riding in America at the weekend – as the Italian has a booked ride at Chelmsford for trainer John Gosden tonight and a few more later in the week – let’s take a look who Frankie is riding.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Tips, Betting and Latest News

Frankie Dettori In Action at Chelmsford On Tuesday

The Globe-trotting Frankie Dettori is back in action in the UK this midweek with an intended ride for his main yard – John and Thady Gosden – at Chelmsford on Tuesday evening.

He’s jocked up on their STORM CASTLE @ 6/4 with 888Sport in the 7:50 at Chelmsford – his only ride on the 7-race card, which could be significant.

This 3 year-old is yet to win a race but has only had three career outings and returned last month from a 223-day break to run a fair third at Windsor.



The switch to the AW should be fine, but this is this Invincible Spirit colt’s first try on any form of AW surface. However, he kept on well over this 1m2f last time out when upped to this distance for the first time, while the Gosden camp have a useful 24% strike-rate at Chelmsford with their 3 year-olds.

A £10 bet on Frankie’s only ride tonight at Chelmsford (STORM CASTLE) will return £25 with 888Sport if it wins (just click the bet slip below)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Frankie Has A 47% Strike-Rate Riding 3 Year-old at Chelmsford

The other big plus ahead of Storm Castle’s chance on Tuesday is that Frankie Dettori has a cracking 47% record at the track when riding 3 year-olds in recent years.

Dettori’s Last 8 Rides In Figures

9th July – Belmont Park: Nations Pride 2nd 12/5 fav

9th July – Belmont Park: With The Moonlight 2nd 74/10 fav

8th July – Newmarket: Inspiral 2nd 1/7 fav

8th July – Newmarket: Zoffee 3nd 18/1

8th July – Newmarket: Lezoo 2nd 15/8 fav

8th July – Newmarket: Knightswood 8th 17/2

8th July – Newmarket: Hope You Can Run 6th 9/2

7th July – Newmarket: Mighty Ulysses 1st 11/10 fav

A String Of Silver Medals For Frankie In Recent Races

Frankie will be hoping to break a run of results that’s seen him finish second in this last three rides, including when beaten on Inspiral at 1/7 in the Falmouth Stakes last Friday.

He’s since ridden in the Belmont Oaks and Derby last Saturday and was again frustrated with two more silver medal finished on the Godolphin horses With The Moonlight and Nations Pride – with the last-named being set off as favourite too.

Having said that, despite not riding a winner since guiding Mighty Ulyssess to victory last Thursday at HQ, Frankie has not finished out of the first three in his last five rides.

Other Possible Frankie Dettori Rides This Midweek

Frankie also has a few other intended rides this midweek – see them below.

Wednesday: 6.30 Lingfield – DIGNIFIED

Friday: 1.00 Newbury – BRESSON

Friday: 1.33 Newbury – FORETELL

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing Tips From UK/Ire

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Today’s Best Existing Customer Bookmaker Offers

Irish Oaks Betting News | Emily Upjohn Remains Hot Favourite

Frankie Dettori Rides At Chelmsford Today

Join 888Sport Today and Get A FREE £30 BET To Use This Week



688 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing this week – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

More Horse Racing Free Bets