Frankie Dettori In Action At Chelmsford Today

Frankie Dettori is back on home soil this midweek – after riding in America at the weekend – as the Italian has a booked ride at Chelmsford for trainer John Gosden tonight and a few more later in the week – let’s take a look who Frankie is riding.
RELATED: Today's Horse Racing Tips, Betting and Latest News
Frankie Dettori In Action at Chelmsford On Tuesday
The Globe-trotting Frankie Dettori is back in action in the UK this midweek with an intended ride for his main yard – John and Thady Gosden – at Chelmsford on Tuesday evening.
He’s jocked up on their STORM CASTLE @ 6/4 with 888Sport in the 7:50 at Chelmsford – his only ride on the 7-race card, which could be significant.
This 3 year-old is yet to win a race but has only had three career outings and returned last month from a 223-day break to run a fair third at Windsor.
The switch to the AW should be fine, but this is this Invincible Spirit colt’s first try on any form of AW surface. However, he kept on well over this 1m2f last time out when upped to this distance for the first time, while the Gosden camp have a useful 24% strike-rate at Chelmsford with their 3 year-olds.
A £10 bet on Frankie’s only ride tonight at Chelmsford (STORM CASTLE) will return £25 with 888Sport if it wins (just click the bet slip below)
Note: Odds are subject to change
Frankie Has A 47% Strike-Rate Riding 3 Year-old at Chelmsford
The other big plus ahead of Storm Castle’s chance on Tuesday is that Frankie Dettori has a cracking 47% record at the track when riding 3 year-olds in recent years.
Dettori’s Last 8 Rides In Figures
- 9th July – Belmont Park: Nations Pride 2nd 12/5 fav
- 9th July – Belmont Park: With The Moonlight 2nd 74/10 fav
- 8th July – Newmarket: Inspiral 2nd 1/7 fav
- 8th July – Newmarket: Zoffee 3nd 18/1
- 8th July – Newmarket: Lezoo 2nd 15/8 fav
- 8th July – Newmarket: Knightswood 8th 17/2
- 8th July – Newmarket: Hope You Can Run 6th 9/2
- 7th July – Newmarket: Mighty Ulysses 1st 11/10 fav
A String Of Silver Medals For Frankie In Recent Races
Frankie will be hoping to break a run of results that’s seen him finish second in this last three rides, including when beaten on Inspiral at 1/7 in the Falmouth Stakes last Friday.
He’s since ridden in the Belmont Oaks and Derby last Saturday and was again frustrated with two more silver medal finished on the Godolphin horses With The Moonlight and Nations Pride – with the last-named being set off as favourite too.
Having said that, despite not riding a winner since guiding Mighty Ulyssess to victory last Thursday at HQ, Frankie has not finished out of the first three in his last five rides.
Other Possible Frankie Dettori Rides This Midweek
Frankie also has a few other intended rides this midweek – see them below.
- Wednesday: 6.30 Lingfield – DIGNIFIED
- Friday: 1.00 Newbury – BRESSON
- Friday: 1.33 Newbury – FORETELL
Irish Oaks Betting News | Emily Upjohn Remains Hot Favourite
Frankie Dettori Rides At Chelmsford Today
