Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – July 12th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has a trio of stats-based selections at Bath (Flat) and Southwell (summer jumps) on Tuesday, July 12th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

BATH 3.00

WATCHYA (system – Clive Cox 3yo handicappers, sixth or worse last time out)

Clive Cox’s three-year-old handicappers have the knack of bouncing back from a below-par effort. Since 2009, backing all those who finished sixth or worse in their latest outing would have found 67 winners from 590 runners for a small profit of £7.20. Concentrating on the better handicaps (Class 2, 3 or 4 only) would have found 40 winners from 254 bets (16% strike-rate) for a profit of £148.83. He’s three from seven on this system so far this year and WATCHYA, who contributed with a 3-1 win at Lingfield in May, will appreciate the drop from Class 2 to Class 4 level after finishing down the field at York last time.

BATH 4.00

AVIARY (System – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

Adrian Wintle has a fine recent record at Bath and Chepstow, the only two tracks within a 50-mile radius of his Gloucestershire base. Since racing resumed after lockdown one in June 2020, his combined record at these local tracks stands at 22 winners from 115 runners for a profit of £55.13 to a £1 level stake at SP. AVIARY trailed home last at Chepstow on her comeback but was 33-1 for her stable debut and might do better in the first-time hood today.

SOUTHWELL 6.40

NEVILLE’S CROSS (system – Tom Lacey, first-time cheekpieces)

Trainer Tom Lacey has an eight from 37 record with his runners in first-time cheekpieces and backing them all would have returned a profit of £20.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. NEVILLE’S CROSS found the company too hot when mid-division in the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter last time and will be happier down in grade and in a smaller field.

