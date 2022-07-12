Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 12 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters on Tuesday, 12 July, is Bathiva. He runs in the 2m fixed brush hurdle for novices at Southwell this evening (7:40). This Fergal O’Brien runner appeals at odds against and an 11/8 price for victory here.

This is a major drop in horse racing class from the handicap chases Bathiva has run in lately. Although an eight-year-old, the Spanish Moon gelding has run some fine races in defeat over fences in recent times. With race fitness on his side over his main market rival, he thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Bathiva win?

Four of 14 O’Brien runners in July so far have won. That’s a 29 per cent strike rate month to day coming into this evening jumps card. Following the yard’s runners at Southwell on the best betting sites over the last five seasons has also been profitable. If we had backed every O’Brien horse blind at this venue in that time, then that would’ve yielded almost £14 profit to a £1 level stake.

Bathiva is a four-race maiden over hurdles, but five from 12 over fences. He only has to concede 4lb weight for age to the five four-year-olds in opposition. Those terms are more generous than older horses on the Flat give away right now. After scoring in Class 3 company off 131 at Ludlow last November and finishing fourth in two competitive Cheltenham handicaps before that, a repeat of his best race results ought to win this hands down.

As Bathiva is 10lb lower over hurdles than fences, he has to be well-handicapped. His fifth to Slate House at Kempton Park races on reappearance saw him far from disgraced behind two Grade 1 winning novice chasers. The third, Light N Strike, has won since. Bathiva was home less than a couple of lengths behind Malystic, placed in Grade 2 novice and Listed handicap company at Ayr previously.

Big drop in calibre of opposition for today’s horse racing NAP

It is very interesting after that and another third place effort in Class 2 company at Uttoxeter 16 days ago that he not only drops back in company but reverts to hurdles. Bathiva pulled 27 lengths clear of Wetherby races Listed handicap second Cracking Destiny the last day. Unless one of the four-year-olds proves well above average, then this looks to be his for the taking.

Those solid efforts in a higher grade mean Bathiva is perfectly entitled to be favourite on horse racing betting sites for this Class 4 contest. Connections look as though they’ve found a nice opportunity for him to get his head in front over the smaller obstacles. Paddy Brennan, who is three from eight on board Bathiva, takes the ride once again.

Taking all that into account, he just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 12 July. A £10 punt on Bathiva with 888Sport returns £23.75 if he does score over hurdles here. Any new customers that sign up and put on such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses. Read on more from more details.

