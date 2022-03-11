Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Saturday 12th March

On the final weekend before the Cheltenham Festival we’ve afternoon jumping cards from Sandown, Ayr, Hereford, Gowran Park and Navan while Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Kempton (Eve) all race on the all weather.
Lucky 15 Tips Today – Saturday 12th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
LANGAFEL @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.15 Sandown
The Gary Moore yard have won this race in 2018 and 2021, and they look to have another leading chance this year. This 4 year-old has won both starts over hurdles to date and despite not being out since last August has gone well fresh in the past and the Moore stable continue to be in fine form.
HE’S A LATCHICO @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.46 Lingfield
Another from the in-form Gary Moore yard, that comes here having won his last two. Up another 7lbs here from that last run but seemed to improve for the longer trip there and is expected to land the three-timer with jockey Rhys Clutterbuck taking off a handy 3lbs.
LA TIHATY @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.05 Wolverhampton
The Roger Varian camp have a cracking 36% record with their 4+ year-old at the track so their entry here is the pick. He’s won his last four in the style of an improving colt and could easily turn out to be much better than a handicapper.
PRINCE ESCALUS @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.41 Hereford
Got off the mark over fences here last time out and is back for more. Up just 4lbs for that win looks fair and will be fine on the ground and trip.
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
