Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News what are the best betting offers for cheltenham festival 2022

What Are The Best Betting Offers For Cheltenham Festival 2022?

Updated

19 seconds ago

on

bookie

As we draw ever closer to the start of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival there are bundles of bookmaker offers to take advantage, but to make it easy we’ve hand-picked the very best ones.

Best Betting Offers for Cheltenham 2022

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
12 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 10/03/22 and 13.30 15/03/22. 3 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 3.30 15/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. BeGambleAware.org 18+

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

The Best Betting Betting Offers Cheltenham

With many new Cheltenham bookmakers wanting a slice of the action there are plenty of betting sites that have cracking joining offers. So, to make things easy – here at SportsLens we’ve negotiated with five of the best new layers in town to bring you the exclusive offers.

  1. Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  2. Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
  3. BetUK– Bet £10 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  4. Goodwin – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
  5. Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet

Join Fitzdares via this page to claim your exclusive Cheltenham £30 free bet.

Simply, sign-up and deposit up to £30, place your first bet and the guys at Fitzdares will match that opening bet (up to £30). Your first bet can include win singles, multiples, in-play and the win only part of an each-way bet.

Then, as an existing Fitzdares member you’ll also be privy to their ongoing site offers that include up to 25% bonuses on multis and money back ( up to £10) on any UK/IRE horse bets that finish second to 20/1+ horse.

Key Terms

  • Min odds of Evens (2.00) for a qualifying bet
  • Free Bet are issued within 24 hours of first bet settlement
  • Matched Free Bet must be placed at min odds of 1/2 (1.50)

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

Sign-up to one of the newest bookmakers around – Luckster – via this SportsLens page and you’ll be on the way to securing a £10 free Cheltenham Festival bet.

After joining just deposit £10 and place your first bet at odds of 2.00 (Evs) or greater to qualify for your £10 free bet.

You’ll then be able to use this £10 free Cheltenham bet on any Festival race – by placing a ‘win only’ bet or straight accumulator.

Key Terms

  • Bet £10 at min odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
  • Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill won’t be eligible
  • Free bet can only be used on a coupon with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
  • Singles and Straight accumulators with free bet only. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee and Lucky Bets not eligible
  • Free bet will expires after 14 days

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

BetUK – Bet £10, & Get A £30 Free Cheltenham Bet

Team up with BetUK via SportsLens page and you can get yourself a £30 free Cheltenham bet.

Yes, new customers that deposit from these links can claim a £30 free bet with BetUK to use at the Cheltenham Festival.

All  you have to do is stake a bet at a minimum of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater and BetUK will fire in 3x £10 free bets to your account.

Key Terms

  • Minimum qualifying deposit £10
  • Minimum odds 1/2 (1.50)
  • Free Bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds 1.3 or greater

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet Goodwin – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Cheltenham Bet

The guys at Bet Goodwin have been around for a while – mainly operating a telephone betting service, but they are now online and armed with loads of excellent customer offers.

You can claim an initial £10 free bet by placing a £10 first wager with them via this link – but that really is just the tip of the iceberg with Bet Goodwin.

Their offers for existing members are second to none – including

1. Up to £100 free bet on horse racing losers by a nose in any UK/Irish horse race.
2. Free bet (up to £100) if your horse is beaten 1/2 in a Chase race (great for the Cheltenham Festival).
3. Free bet (up to £100) if leading at the last and your horse falls
4. Free bet (up to £100) if 2nd to 50/1 or bigger horse

Key Terms

  • Place your first bet – Minimum bet of £10 and minimum odds of Evs (2.00)
  • Free £10 bet credit upon settlement of qualifying bet
  • Free Bet valid for 7 days

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Free Bet

Here at SportsLens we’ve managed to secure another £15 free Cheltenham bet for our readers with Betiton.

Just join via this page, deposit £15 and place a bet – once settled Betiton will credit your account with a £15 free bet to use as you wish, including at the Cheltenham Festival.

Betiton will have all 28 Cheltenham Festival races covered across the four days (15th-18th March) so there will plenty of time to sign-up and get your £15 free bet.

Key Terms

  • Bet £15 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
  • Deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill ineligible for offer
  • Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
  • Free bet valid for 14 days

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

Bet £15 Get £15

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

What Makes the Best Betting Offers For Cheltenham?

When hunting around for the best Cheltenham Festival offers – keeping things simple is key.

That’s why here at SportsLens we hand-picked five of the easiest Cheltenham Festival betting offers to take advantage of (see above).

Punters don’t want to have to read through pages and pages of terms and conditions or have to jump through hoops to qualify for a free bet.

With form study and 28 races to wade through during the Cheltenham Festival – not to mention drinking plenty of Guinness – horse racing fans prefer to have things quick and simple when it comes to cashing in on new free bets.

Of course, the bigger the free bet value, then the appeal to punters is greater.

But sometimes the bigger valued free bets a drip feed into your accounts after a series of wagers.

Therefore, it’s always key to read the full terms, but really a great Cheltenham offer is one that will give you more promotions once you are a member.

Yes, a free £20, £30 or £50 initial sign-up free bet is great, but having ongoing promotions across all sports – including the Cheltenham Festival – is another big carrot when it comes to hunting down the best Cheltenham offers.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens