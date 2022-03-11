What Are The Best Betting Offers For Cheltenham Festival 2022?

As we draw ever closer to the start of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival there are bundles of bookmaker offers to take advantage, but to make it easy we’ve hand-picked the very best ones.
Best Betting Offers for Cheltenham 2022
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
The Best Betting Betting Offers Cheltenham
With many new Cheltenham bookmakers wanting a slice of the action there are plenty of betting sites that have cracking joining offers. So, to make things easy – here at SportsLens we’ve negotiated with five of the best new layers in town to bring you the exclusive offers.
- Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
- Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
- BetUK– Bet £10 & Get a £30 Free Bet
- Goodwin – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
- Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet
Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet
Join Fitzdares via this page to claim your exclusive Cheltenham £30 free bet.
Simply, sign-up and deposit up to £30, place your first bet and the guys at Fitzdares will match that opening bet (up to £30). Your first bet can include win singles, multiples, in-play and the win only part of an each-way bet.
Then, as an existing Fitzdares member you’ll also be privy to their ongoing site offers that include up to 25% bonuses on multis and money back ( up to £10) on any UK/IRE horse bets that finish second to 20/1+ horse.
Key Terms
- Min odds of Evens (2.00) for a qualifying bet
- Free Bet are issued within 24 hours of first bet settlement
- Matched Free Bet must be placed at min odds of 1/2 (1.50)
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Sign-up to one of the newest bookmakers around – Luckster – via this SportsLens page and you’ll be on the way to securing a £10 free Cheltenham Festival bet.
After joining just deposit £10 and place your first bet at odds of 2.00 (Evs) or greater to qualify for your £10 free bet.
You’ll then be able to use this £10 free Cheltenham bet on any Festival race – by placing a ‘win only’ bet or straight accumulator.
Key Terms
- Bet £10 at min odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
- Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill won’t be eligible
- Free bet can only be used on a coupon with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
- Singles and Straight accumulators with free bet only. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee and Lucky Bets not eligible
- Free bet will expires after 14 days
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
BetUK – Bet £10, & Get A £30 Free Cheltenham Bet
Team up with BetUK via SportsLens page and you can get yourself a £30 free Cheltenham bet.
Yes, new customers that deposit from these links can claim a £30 free bet with BetUK to use at the Cheltenham Festival.
All you have to do is stake a bet at a minimum of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater and BetUK will fire in 3x £10 free bets to your account.
Key Terms
- Minimum qualifying deposit £10
- Minimum odds 1/2 (1.50)
- Free Bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds 1.3 or greater
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet Goodwin – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Cheltenham Bet
The guys at Bet Goodwin have been around for a while – mainly operating a telephone betting service, but they are now online and armed with loads of excellent customer offers.
You can claim an initial £10 free bet by placing a £10 first wager with them via this link – but that really is just the tip of the iceberg with Bet Goodwin.
Their offers for existing members are second to none – including
1. Up to £100 free bet on horse racing losers by a nose in any UK/Irish horse race.
2. Free bet (up to £100) if your horse is beaten 1/2 in a Chase race (great for the Cheltenham Festival).
3. Free bet (up to £100) if leading at the last and your horse falls
4. Free bet (up to £100) if 2nd to 50/1 or bigger horse
Key Terms
- Place your first bet – Minimum bet of £10 and minimum odds of Evs (2.00)
- Free £10 bet credit upon settlement of qualifying bet
- Free Bet valid for 7 days
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Free Bet
Here at SportsLens we’ve managed to secure another £15 free Cheltenham bet for our readers with Betiton.
Just join via this page, deposit £15 and place a bet – once settled Betiton will credit your account with a £15 free bet to use as you wish, including at the Cheltenham Festival.
Betiton will have all 28 Cheltenham Festival races covered across the four days (15th-18th March) so there will plenty of time to sign-up and get your £15 free bet.
Key Terms
- Bet £15 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
- Deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill ineligible for offer
- Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
- Free bet valid for 14 days
Ts&C’s apply to all offers
Bet £15 Get £15
What Makes the Best Betting Offers For Cheltenham?
When hunting around for the best Cheltenham Festival offers – keeping things simple is key.
That’s why here at SportsLens we hand-picked five of the easiest Cheltenham Festival betting offers to take advantage of (see above).
Punters don’t want to have to read through pages and pages of terms and conditions or have to jump through hoops to qualify for a free bet.
With form study and 28 races to wade through during the Cheltenham Festival – not to mention drinking plenty of Guinness – horse racing fans prefer to have things quick and simple when it comes to cashing in on new free bets.
Of course, the bigger the free bet value, then the appeal to punters is greater.
But sometimes the bigger valued free bets a drip feed into your accounts after a series of wagers.
Therefore, it’s always key to read the full terms, but really a great Cheltenham offer is one that will give you more promotions once you are a member.
Yes, a free £20, £30 or £50 initial sign-up free bet is great, but having ongoing promotions across all sports – including the Cheltenham Festival – is another big carrot when it comes to hunting down the best Cheltenham offers.