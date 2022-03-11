Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – March 12th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to highlight value betting opportunities and shares this latest thoughts below…

Andrew struck with 7-2 Exeter winner WIND TOR on Friday (he also found winners at 11-1, 7-1 and 6-1 earlier in the week) and has five selections on Saturday, March 11th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

SANDOWN 1.50

DUBROVNIK HARRY (system – Harry Fry hurdlers at Sandown)

DUBROVNIK HARRY was narrowly beaten when 1-3 favourite at Leicester last time but he raced on the slowest part of the track (near the inside rail) and it was actually a good effort in the circumstances. Harry Fry’s six-year-old, a wide-margin winner at Exeter on New Year’s Day, is clearly at home on stiff right-handed tracks and could be the answer to the EBF Final. His trainer has blanked with all 17 chase runners at this venue but his hurdlers and bumper horses are ten from 41 for a profit of £5.72 to a £1 level stake. Sean Bowen rode eight of those with five of them winning (+£8.82).

WOLVERHAMPTON 2.40

INTERNATIONAL ANGEL (system – Jane Chapple-Hyam, last-time out winners)

INTERNATIONALANGEL can make it six from six for Jane CHapple-Hyam when she lines up in the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes. The five-year-old defied a market drift to slam Whittle Le Woods at Newcastle last time and that form has been franked by the runner-up, who scored at Southwell ten days later. Since the beginning of 2015, her trainer is 29 from 118 with last-time out winners (24.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £70.31 to the usual £1 stake.

SANDOWN 4.45

NOCTE VOLATUS (system – track orientation)

NOCTE VOLATUS is very talented when his jumping holds up and he took his chase record to F1R11 (3-5) when bolting up at Huntingdon last Sunday. Right-handed Sandown should suit – he tends to jump out to his right – and he can continue his progression by landing this 2m4f contest under a penalty.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.04

RECKON I’M HOT (system – sire Hot Streak, 5f on the all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Hot Streak have a fine record at the minimum trip on the all-weather, landing 18 of their 95 starts (19%) for a huge profit of £83.63. The three-year-olds do exceptionally well (12-40, 30%, +£92.30) and RECKON I’M HOT, just touched off over this trip when 7-1 at Lingfield last time, can open his account.

HEREFORD 5.21

BEAU HAZE (system – damsire Midnight Legend, jumpers, February to May)

Regular readers will know that I like to side with progeny of Midnight Legend at this time of year and it’s also a good angle with the damsire. Just backing all the chase/hurdle qualifiers between February and May would have found 27 winners from 146 bets for a profit of £44.45. BEAU HAZE has been struggling to last home on soft ground in her recent starts and will be happier on today’s forecast faster going. She came to hand at about this time last year, winning on March 21st and adding two more wins in May.

KEMPTON 7.00

THE TURPINATOR (system – Tom Ward stable switchers, all-weather)

Tom Ward has a good record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, scoring with four of the 18 qualifiers for a profit of £17.50. That’s a dangerously small sample size but all four winners came on the all-weather, three of them here at Kempton, and several of the beaten horses made the frame. THE TURPINATOR could improve for the change of scenery and is worth chancing to small stakes.

