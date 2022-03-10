Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Friday 11th March

Into Friday and the horse racing action is ramping up a few notches before the weekend.
We’ve afternoon jumping cards at Leicester, Newcastle and Exeter, plus Dundalk (Ire) and Wolverhampton go on the all weather.
Ard Chros (1st 6/5) and Broctune Red (1st 7/1) were nice winners for the Lucky 15 selections on Thursday.
Lucky 15 Tips Today – Friday 11th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
VALSHEDA @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.15 Exeter
This Nicky Henderson runner returns to the scene of his sole career win. Returned after a few months off last time at Kempton to run a close second and despite being up 3lbs for that looks the sort to have more in the locker with only four career runs.
NELSON RIVER @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.05 Leicester
Fair hurdler and has made a nice transition to fences – winning well last time here over this course and distance. A 9lb rise for that looks a tad harsh, but only three rivals to take on here and so a repeat of that last run would see him going close.
EDMOND DANTES @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.40 Newcastle
Top jockey Brian Hughes did the trick on this 6 year-old last time out at Market Rasen and he keeps the ride. Up 9lbs for that win means more to do here, but at just 6 years-old certainly has scope for more improvement.
GOVERNMENT @ SP with Fitzdares – 8.15 Wolverhampton
Won last time on first run back from being gelded and now into handicap company for the first time looks worth sticking with. Keeps the visor on this time too and stayed on well over a mile last time to suggest the longer trip here is a plus.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Claim Offer
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips
- Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis
- Today’s Placepot Tips
- Today’s Daily Racing Tips
- Today’s ‘NAP of the Day’ Tip
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:
- Looking to wager on Cheltenham? Have a look here for the best Cheltenham betting sites.
- Looking for bonuses? We selected the best Cheltenham free bets.
- You can find even more promo on our dedicated Cheltenham betting offers
- Use the highest odds and earn even more, have a look at the best Cheltenham odds.
- Not sure how to bet? Follow our expert betting tips and predictions about Cheltenham.
- You can find the last Cheltenham Festival results here.
- Looking to watch horse races online? Have a look at the best live horse racing streaming sites.
Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:
- Gold Cup betting guide and sites
- Gold Cup betting offers
- Gold Cup free bets bonuses
- Gold Cup tips & predictions
- Gold Cup best odds
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet