Horse racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Newcastle, Exeter and Leicester with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. We also see some flat racing at Dundalk and Wolverhampton for the all-weather horse racing fans out there. Here are our Friday horse racing bets.

The three jumps meetings at Newcastle, Exeter and Leicester get underway in the afternoon. The evening racing comes from Dundalk and Wolverhampton under the lights with the first race off at 5.00pm and 5.10pm respectively.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newcastle and one from Leicester to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!

NAP – EDMOND DANTES @ 5/6 with BetUK – 3.40 Newcastle

Looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in his racing career, Edmond Dantes looks like the in form horse here in the fourth race of the afternoon in the north-east.

Winning impressively last time out at Market Rasen, he seemed to win with ease when shaken up and asked for more. Seems to have plenty of stamina which will stand him in good stead. When ridden, he responded well and kept on which makes us think it will take a perfect ride from another horse to beat him.

Thundersockssundae looks to be the closest competitor in the race but trainer Ruth Jefferson will be hopeful of another win for her 6-year-old with Brian Hughes on board.

NEXT BEST – PRIDE OF LECALE @ SP with BetUK – 3.15 Leicester

Only five runners in this race but Pride of Lecale looks to be the one to beat here for Fergal O’Brien and the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate.

Winning at 22/1 in a chase at Ffos Las in January, with a second place finish last time out on this race course, we think Pride of Lecale has a great chance today over the 15 furlong distance on the good to soft turf.

Seems to respond well when asked for more, as well as proving to stay on reasonably well, despite these shorter races being more high paced and frantic from the get go. This 11-year-old is also the highest rated horse in the field, matched with a 16% strike rate for the yard in the last two weeks. We think he will go really well.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Thurles, Wincanton, Southwell, Carlisle and Newcastle on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 35 races:

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Freethinker @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.30 Choral Work @ 7/4 with BetUK

3.05 Jamil @ 12/1 with BetUK

3.40 Edmond Dantes @ 5/6 with BetUK

4.15 Empire De Maulde @ 11/4 with BetUK

4.50 Slanelough @ 2/1 with BetUK

5.20 Bella Bluesky @ 2/1 with BetUK

Exeter Horse Racing Tips

1.15 New Age Dawning @ 13/2 with BetUK

1.45 Blackjack Magic @ 9/2 with BetUK

2.20 Airtothethrone @ 7/1 with BetUK

2.55 Limetree Boy @ 10/3 with BetUK

3.30 No No Tonic @ 6/4 with BetUK

4.05 Morfee @ 6/1 with BetUK

4.40 Kestrel Valley @ 15/2 with BetUK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Out The Glen @ SP with BetUK

1.30 First Figaro @ SP with BetUK

2.05 Friend Or Foe @ SP with BetUK

2.40 Yccs Portocervo @ SP with BetUK

3.15 Pride Of Lecale @ SP with BetUK

3.50 Capitaine @ SP with BetUK

Dundalk (AW) Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Collective Power @ SP with BetUK

5.30 Satin Snake @ SP with BetUK

6.00 Accessory @ SP with BetUK

6.30 No Trouble @ SP with BetUK

7.00 Miss Cunning @ SP with BetUK

7.30 Notwithstanding @ SP with BetUK

8.00 Bowerman @ SP with BetUK

8.30 Adapt To Dan @ SP with BetUK

Wolverhampton (AW) Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Colinton @ 8/11 with BetUK

5.45 Louis Treize @ 11/2 with BetUK

6.15 Daring Guest @ 8/1 with BetUK

6.45 King Of Jungle @ 9/4 with BetUK

7.15 Band On The Bell @ 6/1 with BetUK

7.45 Mizmar @ 11/2 with BetUK

8.15 Government @ 13/8 with BetUK

