Haralabos Voulgaris Net Worth: How Much Has ‘Bob’ Made From Professional Gambling?

Ben Horlock
Sports Editor
3 min read
Many consider him to be one of the greatest sports bettors and professional gamblers of all-time, but what is Haralabos Voulgaris net worth?

Born in 1975, Haralabos ‘Bob’ Voulgaris is a Greek-Canadian professional gambler and the current owner and president of Spanish soccer club CD Castellon.

Between 2018-2021, Voulgaris was the director of quantitative research and development for the Dallas Mavericks.

Renowned for his success in NBA betting, Voulgaris has also earned a fortune from playing poker.

Haralabos Voulgaris Bio

Haralabos Voulgaris was born in Canada to Greek parents, his father owned a successful Greek restaurant and commercial real estate business in Winnipeg.

Making millions from his business ventures, Voulgaris’ father took him on a two-month trip to Las Vegas shortly after he finished high school.

The vast majority of their time in Sin City was spent in Caesars Palace. However, Voulgaris was too young to go on the casino floor.

Bob spent countless hours watching NBA games and he began to make notes before betting on the outcomes with his father.

Voulgaris later went on to study philosophy at the University of Manitoba. All the while, he was placing bets on the NBA and making a tidy profit.

Haralabos Voulgaris Professional Gambling

After he finished his studies, Haralabos Voulgaris used his profits from his NBA betting and lumped $70,000 on the LA Lakers to win the 1999/00 championship.

The brave move paid off and Voulgaris collected a cool $500,000. The next few years saw Voulgaris beat the bookies several hundred times.

In 2007, he hired an unnamed maths prodigy and the pair devised a predictive betting model that could be used on any NBA game.

Alongside his successful NBA betting career, Voulgaris turned his hand to poker where he enjoyed some hugely impressive wins.

Voulgaris has featured in the World Series of Poker, the World Poker Tour and European Poker Tour. It’s estimated that Bob has won around $3m playing across various tournaments.

Haralabos Voulgaris Net Worth

Haralabos Voulgaris’ net worth is approximately $5m. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of his wealth has been generated via his sports betting and poker exertions.

He spent three years working at the Dallas Mavericks as the Director of Quantitative Research and Development. His astute basketball knowledge and successful betting career looked like a match made in heaven.

Although his earnings were undisclosed during his time at the Mavericks, Haralabos moved on from his role in 2021 and bought soccer side CD Castellon.

It’s understood that Haralabos has a six-year plan to get Castellon into La Liga, which is Spain’s top tier. If he achieves this, the riches could prove endless and his net worth will quickly increase.

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
Erin Matson
LATEST Erin Matson Salary, Contract & Bonuses For UNC Field Hockey Coach

Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo
5 Most Marketable Male Soccer Players In 2023: Lionel Messi Reigns Supreme While Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out
SportsPro, in collaboration with NorthStar Solutions Group, recently released its coveted 50MM list, featuring the 50 most marketable athletes on the planet. In its 14th year, SportsPro and NorthStar have…

Kai Cenat YouTube
Kai Cenat Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: American YouTuber Boasts $10 Million Net Worth
Kai Cenat is a popular YouTube personality and social media star from America, who is a well known figure in the content creating world. But what is Kai Cenat's net…

Chunkz Net Worth
Chunkz Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: English YouTube Personality Boasts £1 Million Net Worth
IShowSpeed
IShowSpeed Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: YouTuber Boasts $12 Million Fortune
Mr Beast
MrBeast Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: YouTube Superstar Boasts $100+ Million Fortune
Former Manchester United Keeper David de Gea
Opinion: Signing Manchester United Legend David De Gea Should Be A No-Brainer For Reeling Real Madrid
