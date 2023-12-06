Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Neil Jones Says Reds Might Not Pursue Bundesliga Star For One Big Reason

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Premier League giants Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich. Neil Jones, however, has played the links down, saying Kimmich might be too old for the Reds to pursue.

Kimmich Is Supposedly Unhappy At Bayern Munich

In the final months of Julian Nagelsmann’s tenure, Kimmich struggled to keep his place in the team as a holding midfielder. The coach thought he did not have the required skill set to excel in a No. 6 role. Current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has also been reluctant to give Kimmich the role, leading to speculation that the Germany superstar could leave Bavaria if the right offer comes along.

One of the most trusted journalists in Germany, Christian Falk fanned the flames when he told CaughtOffside that Tuchel had “questioned” the player’s productivity in a holding 6 role. He further claimed Liverpool were one of the teams that could potentially make a move for the 29-year-old.

Liverpool Expert Does Not Expect The Club To Go For Kimmich

Liverpool transfer news expert Jones, however, does not think Jurgen Klopp’s side would go for Kimmich unless there is an injury crisis in January.

Explaining in detail why Liverpool might not sign Kimmich, Jones said (via CaughtOffside):

The links to midfielders continue even though Liverpool signed four in the summer window, with names like Joshua Kimmich and Douglas Luiz popping up in some outlets. Personally, however, I would be surprised if they were to buy another in January, unless there was an injury crisis between now and then. 

Joshua Kimmich, clearly, is a world-class player but he turns 29 in February and would command a transfer fee and wage packet that would make him a serious gamble for a club that operates as Liverpool does.”

He said that since the move for Thiago Alcantara did not pan out the way everyone expected, Liverpool might think twice before signing another aging player.

Jones concluded by saying:

The last ageing midfielder they bought from Bayern Munich is currently seeing out his contract on the treatment table. Of course, Thiago Alcantara has provided moments of real quality in his time at Liverpool, so might be seen as an argument for occasionally breaking your structure, but his current situation might also point towards why it’s not the kind of deal Liverpool tend to go for very often.”

Kimmich, 29, has won it all since moving to Bayern Munich in July 2015. He has amassed a total of 20 trophies in Bavaria, including eight successive Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer

LATEST Liverpool Transfer News: Neil Jones Says Reds Might Not Pursue Bundesliga Star For One Big Reason

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  42min
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Thierry Henry & Alan Shearer Criticizes Arsenal Star For His Error-Strewn Display In Luton Town Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Premier League icons Thierry Henry and Alan Sherar have criticized Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya for his performance in the Gunners’ slender victory over newly promoted Luton Town. Arsenal claimed a…

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Tottenham Hotspur Tried Their Best To ‘Hijack’ Barca’s Summer Signing
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur did their best to sign Vitor Roque under Barcelona’s noses in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian youngster, however,…

Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer
Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Investment To Be Confirmed Next Week
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Arsenal Vs Luton Town
Soccer
Thriller At Luton Town, Arsenal Escape With Slender Win To Extend Premier League Lead
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic
Soccer
“We collected around £75,000 in fines” – Nemanja Matic Says Manchester United Outcast Jadon Sancho Was ‘Always’ Late To Training
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 5 2023
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
“Encouragement? No” – Mikel Arteta Says Manchester City’s Wobbles Do Not Serve As Extra Motivation For Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 5 2023
Arrow to top