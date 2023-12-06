Premier League giants Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich. Neil Jones, however, has played the links down, saying Kimmich might be too old for the Reds to pursue.

Kimmich Is Supposedly Unhappy At Bayern Munich

In the final months of Julian Nagelsmann’s tenure, Kimmich struggled to keep his place in the team as a holding midfielder. The coach thought he did not have the required skill set to excel in a No. 6 role. Current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has also been reluctant to give Kimmich the role, leading to speculation that the Germany superstar could leave Bavaria if the right offer comes along.

One of the most trusted journalists in Germany, Christian Falk fanned the flames when he told CaughtOffside that Tuchel had “questioned” the player’s productivity in a holding 6 role. He further claimed Liverpool were one of the teams that could potentially make a move for the 29-year-old.

Liverpool Expert Does Not Expect The Club To Go For Kimmich

Liverpool transfer news expert Jones, however, does not think Jurgen Klopp’s side would go for Kimmich unless there is an injury crisis in January.

Explaining in detail why Liverpool might not sign Kimmich, Jones said (via CaughtOffside):

“The links to midfielders continue even though Liverpool signed four in the summer window, with names like Joshua Kimmich and Douglas Luiz popping up in some outlets. Personally, however, I would be surprised if they were to buy another in January, unless there was an injury crisis between now and then.

“Joshua Kimmich, clearly, is a world-class player but he turns 29 in February and would command a transfer fee and wage packet that would make him a serious gamble for a club that operates as Liverpool does.”

He said that since the move for Thiago Alcantara did not pan out the way everyone expected, Liverpool might think twice before signing another aging player.

Jones concluded by saying:

“The last ageing midfielder they bought from Bayern Munich is currently seeing out his contract on the treatment table. Of course, Thiago Alcantara has provided moments of real quality in his time at Liverpool, so might be seen as an argument for occasionally breaking your structure, but his current situation might also point towards why it’s not the kind of deal Liverpool tend to go for very often.”

Kimmich, 29, has won it all since moving to Bayern Munich in July 2015. He has amassed a total of 20 trophies in Bavaria, including eight successive Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy.