Renowned German journalist Christian Falk has said Joshua Kimmich could leave Bayern Munich due to his poor relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel. The Bayern stalwart is one of the best players in the world, and Falk believes Liverpool are one of the teams interested in signing the right-back-turned-midfielder.

Liverpool, Manchester City, And Barcelona Are All Set To Keep An Eye On Kimmich

Kimmich, who now prefers to play in a holding midfield position, has reportedly reached an impasse with his manager Tuchel. The German tactician does not believe Kimmich has the right skill set to operate as his No. 6, an opinion Kimmich disagrees with. Former manager Julian Nagelsmann also reportedly had a tiff with Kimmich for the same reason.

Falk believes Kimmich is reluctant to stay at the Allianz Arena amid the ongoing dispute and has backed Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City to take a look at the player next summer.

In his Fact Files column for CaughtOffside, Falk wrote:

“It cannot be ruled out that FC Bayern and Kimmich part ways. His contract only runs until 2025.

“Like Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel has also questioned the player. Both coaches do not see Kimmich as a ‘holding Six’.”

Falk added:

“FC Barcelona is very interested in Kimmich. If he comes onto the market next summer, some clubs in the Premier League will also look at him.

“Pep Guardiola is considered a big fan of Kimmich after having initially discovered and promoted him in Munich. The City coach appreciates Kimmich’s versatility as he can play in many positions.”

The German journalist revealed that Jurgen Klopp knew the player’s strengths and said he would suit the Reds well.

He concluded by adding:

“But Jürgen Klopp also knows Kimmich’s strengths, which would suit Liverpool FC well. The poker for Kimmich could soon be open.”

Kimmich Has Won It All At Bayern Munich

Kimmich joined Bayern Munich from Stuttgart for a mere €8.5 million ($9.26 million) fee in July 2015. Over the last eight seasons, he has matured into one of the best players in the world, chipping in with clutch performances in every other game. The 28-year-old has played 365 games for the Bavarians in all competitions, scoring 40 times and providing 100 assists.

He has won 20 trophies with Bayern, including eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy.