Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has talked about Liverpool’s reported interest in Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves, stating that there is nothing concrete on the player at the moment. Portuguese outlet O Jogo has also credited Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur with an interest in the midfielder.

Liverpool have started the 2023-24 Premier League season strongly, claiming three wins and playing out a draw in their four matches so far. The Reds are eager to ensure a top-four finish in the English top-flight this season and could reportedly add more soldiers to their ranks when the transfer window opens in January.

Goncalves has been a consistent performer for Sporting

With Liverpool reportedly looking to bolster in January, Goncalves has supposedly emerged as a person of interest for them. The attacking midfielder has been one of the first names on Sporting’s team sheet since he joined them from Famalicao in August 2020. Over the last three years, he has appeared in 133 games for them across competitions, scoring 59 times and providing 34 assists.

He played his best game in the 2020-21 season, during which he scored 23 times and claimed four assists in 32 Preimeira Liga matches. Goncalves seemingly has all it takes to make it big in the Premier League, but Romano does not think he is on his way to the Premier League just yet.

Romano plays down Goncalves’ links with Liverpool

In his CaughtOffside column, the Italian journalist discussed Goncalves’ current situation, saying his future is far from settled. He said:

“Pedro Goncalves – Despite reports linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle, there is nothing concrete on Pedro Goncalves at the moment.

“Sporting always wanted to keep Pedro so it was never a negotiation last summer. For sure he’s going to be one to watch in the next years, but at the moment people close to him guarantee there’s nothing decided or close.”

According to Transfermarkt, Goncalves’ market value currently stands at €32 million ($34.36 million) and his contract with Sporting does not expire until June 2027. Considering the Portuguese club’s desire to hold on to the player, any prospective suitor would have to table a massive offer to have a shot at signing him.