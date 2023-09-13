Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has questioned England coach Gareth Southgate’s team selection, stating he should not start Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham as an attacking midfielder over Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison. Souness called Maddison a better creator and scorer than Bellingham, expressing his desire to see them play together for England.

England boss Southgate named Bellingham in his starting XI for Tuesday’s (September 12) friendly against Scotland, deploying him as an attacking midfielder just behind Harry Kane. After seeing the lineup, Souness dissed Southgate’s selection, claiming he should have picked Maddison, as he was a far superior scorer and creator.

Souness Believes Tottenham’s James Maddison Is Better Than Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Speaking on Channel 4 Sport, the former Scotland international said:

“I am an enormous fan of James Maddison. I think there is room for Maddison and Bellingham in this midfield.

“I think England have a group of players now, going back to when it was Scholes, Lampard and Steven Gerrard, the Golden generation. I think these lot are as well. I know they have come close to winning a trophy. I think this is a team that should be winning trophies.”

He continued:

“If you look at Maddison’s numbers, his stats of scoring goals and creating chances, and you compare them to Bellingham. He shoots Bellingham off the park. He is far better than Bellingham in creating chances and scoring goals.

“He is choosing Bellingham because he plays for Real Madrid. I think there is room for two of them – if he (Bellingham) is going to play off Harry Kane, then I don’t think he is as good as Maddison as that.”

Bellingham proved his worth against Scotland

Shortly after Souness’ comments, Bellingham took to the field and delivered a midfield masterclass. The Real Madrid midfielder scored once and claimed an assist as England cruised to a 3-1 victory over Scotland. In the 35th minute, the 20-year-old intercepted a loose pass from Andy Robertson and slotted the ball past Scotland keeper Angus Gunn.

Then, in the 81st minute, Bellingham demonstrated his quick feet to evade a couple of challenges before playing an inch-perfect throughball for Kane to convert. The goal and assist aside, Bellingham also completed the most dribbles (4) and won the most duels (9) in the game.