Lions Open The Practice Window For Hendon Hooker

Owen Jones
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Detroit Lions have officially opened the practice window for rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker who is coming off a torn ACL.

 

Hooker tore is ACL in college while playing for the University of Tennessee. Before that, he was seen to be one at least a top five quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions do have a very capable quarterback in Jared Goff, but behind him, there is not a backup quarterback with as much upside as Hendon Hooker. He started his college football career with Virginia Tech then transferred to Tennessee where he made a name for himself. In the 2021 ans 2022 College Football seasons, Hooker was dominant in  that Josh Heupel run offense. His offense is mostly known to be fast paced, and this really helped Hooker reach his full potential.

In his two seasons at Tennessee, Hooker had a combined 58 touchdowns passes to 5 interceptions is a tough conference in the SEC. He also can be a threat with his legs. He had a combined 1,050 rushing yards in those two seasons. Hooker then tore his ACL in his senior season, which made his draft stock plummet. He was ultimately drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions are -800 to win the NFC North according to Michigan sportsbooks.

Hendon Hooker has been on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list for the entire season and is slated to practice for the first time this week. The Lions already have Jared Goff as their solidified QB, but he could compete for the backup role as soon as possible. He could have a chance to start for the Lions in the long term if the team were to move on from Goff in the coming years.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
