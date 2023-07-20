Soccer

Lionel Messi Expected to Double Inter Miami Revenue and Increase Club Valuation by 150%, Become Most Valuable MLS Team

David Evans
Lionel Messi’s induction into the Inter Miami squad is predicted to bring a seismic fiscal shift. Club owner, Jorge Mas, anticipates an exponential leap in revenue, setting the projection to surge from $56 million in 2022 to an impressive $110 million in 2023. Furthermore, a remarkable valuation hike from $600 million to a jaw-dropping $1.5 billion is on the horizon. This financial quantum leap could push Inter Miami into the coveted spot of the most valuable MLS club.

The financial jolt isn’t solely attributed to Messi’s prowess on the field. A colossal demand for Messi-branded merchandise is igniting a revenue firestorm. Following Messi’s signing, the merchandise market experienced an immediate and significant boost. A massive influx of orders for Messi’s No.10 soccer jerseys crashed the supply chain, prompting Adidas to ramp up production around the clock.

The Messi Effect

The star’s transition from Barcelona to Miami is leaving ripples across the sports e-commerce universe. According to Fanatics, a leading sports e-commerce platform, Messi is on track to shatter the first-day jersey sales record held by Cristiano Ronaldo since 2021. Notably, ticket prices for Messi’s U.S. debut are skyrocketing, with the average cost hitting nearly $1,300 on secondary ticket platforms.

This economic uptick isn’t confined to the club’s internal operations. Messi’s arrival is stirring a whirlwind of excitement and anticipation in South Florida, fostering a commercial phenomenon fondly termed the “Messi Effect.”

MLS Aiming to Compete with Top European Clubs

The story doesn’t end with an amplified club valuation and boosted merchandise sales. Messi’s inclusion in Inter Miami carries broader implications for the entire MLS fraternity. Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s co-owner, asserts that it’s the joint responsibility of all MLS owners to exploit this unprecedented opportunity. The aim? To hoist MLS to a level where it can spar with top-tier European leagues within the next three to five years.

Outside of the financial realm, the buzz around Messi’s transfer is influencing the club’s operational dynamics. For instance, the overwhelming global interest in Messi’s arrival is necessitating the exploration of bigger stadiums for select games. Potential venues include the 75,000-seater Hard Rock Stadium, dwarfing the current DRV PNK Stadium’s capacity of 22,000.

Furthermore, team owners are considering an overseas team tour for exhibition games to cater to Messi’s immense global fanbase. This move signals Inter Miami’s ambition to establish a robust international presence, a dream powered by Messi’s global appeal.

