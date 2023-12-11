France international Marcus Thuram has told Kylian Mbappe that joining Inter Milan over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was a no-brainer for him. He suggested the Italian side’s long-standing interest and their desire to deploy him as a No. 9 greatly influenced his decision to move to Milan.

Thuram Does Not Regret Snubbing PSG For Inter Milan

A versatile center-forward, Thuram ran down his Borussia Monchengladbach contract in July 2023. PSG were amongst the many teams interested in the Frenchman but ultimately failed to tie the 26-year-old down. Having missed the opportunity to play with his countryman at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe recently asked Thuram the reason behind the snub.

Here is how Lilian Thuram’s son responded to the question on Canal+ (via CalcioMercato.com):

“He knows very well why I didn’t come to Paris (smiles). I never asked for playing time guarantees; I don’t think that exists. When you go to a club, it’s to establish yourself or not. It’s more a question of feeling. Inter was already there two years ago, and Inter has always seen me as a No. 9. It was a clear choice.”

Thuram Talks About His Father’s Influence & The Pressure Of Representing A Club Of Inter Milan’s Stature

The Frenchman also acknowledged the pressure he felt while playing for Inter Milan but said it was something he had come to appreciate.

He added:

“Yes. When I put on my shirt before the match, I know about the players who’ve played for this club. And I know what the fans expect from us, which is added pressure but good pressure. My career has improved based on this.”

Thuram also spoke about his father, who played 307 Serie A matches across Parma and Juventus.

The ex-Monchengladbach player added:

“Thanks to my father I managed to transform that into a positive thing quickly, it’s a new stage, I’m here to grow and to play important matches. I think I arrived at a ‘mature’ age in this team.”

Thuram has been thriving under Simone Inzaghi this season. Playing 15 matches in Serie A, he has scored six times and provided nine assists. No player in Europe has claimed more assists than the Inter ace.