“There may be something on the inside” – Lee Sharpe Asks Manchester United Star To Leave Club If He Is Not ‘100%’ Behind Erik Ten Hag

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has asked Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford if he is not completely on board with Erik ten Hag and his methods.

Lee Sharpe Does Not Want Marcus Rashford At Manchester United If He Is Not 100% In

Academy graduate Rashford was docked two weeks’ wages — around £650,000 ($826,650) — after he failed to appear for training ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup Fourth Round clash against Newport County. Rashford reportedly went on a 12-hour bender in Belfast the night before and was in no condition to train.

In a press conference after the incident, Ten Hag said water was under the bridge, as the England international had taken responsibility for his actions. Rashford returned to Ten Hag’s starting XI for the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1) and repaid his coach’s faith by scoring in a 4-3 victory. He did not score in United’s 3-0 win over West Ham United on Premier League Matchday 23, but his performance was praiseworthy.

Sharpe, however, is not fully convinced that Rashford is as committed as he was last season. The former winger believes the 26-year-old should leave if he is not fully supportive of the team and Ten Hag.

Speaking to Lucky Block, the three-time Premier League winner said (via GOAL):

We know he likes to point to his head when celebrating. I think that’s where all the answers lie – does he love the club enough and want to play there enough?

He needs to want to help his team and try and reach those levels of last season; if he isn’t, then he may have had his head turned. Is he perhaps unhappy with the manager or the way that the club is being run?

Sharpe added:

There may be something on the inside that we don’t know about which is making him that 4-5% unhappier at the club. In that case, he needs to leave and be replaced by someone who is 100% behind the team and the manager. Only Marcus Rashford can really answer that question.”

Rashford Has Been Below His Best This Season

With Cristiano Ronaldo stepping aside from the limelight, Rashford emerged as United’s best forward last season. He played 35 Premier League games last term, scoring 17 times and providing five assists. He also scored a respectable six goals in nine matches in the Europa League.

This season, he has been way off the mark. He has scored only five times and claimed three assists in 22 Premier League matches. Rashford also failed to score in four Champions League matches. In total, he has played 28 games for United this term, recording five goals and six assists.

As a senior player, Rashford has the responsibility to lead by example, to push young players to do better. So far, he has not even pulled his weight, let alone help others. If United are to end the season on a high, they will need No. 10 to get on board and fire on all cylinders. It will be interesting to see if Rashford answers the call in the coming weeks.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top