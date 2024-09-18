One of the biggest superstars in world sport has offered his support to Bryce Young this week, with LeBron James messaging the Panthers quarterback after he was dropped this week.

LeBron Praises Bryce Young

LeBron James has reached out to NFL quarterback Bryce Young this week after the Panthers chose to drop the former number one draft pick just two weeks into the season.

Carolina selected Young as the number one overall pick in the 2023 draft, as at the time there was a lot of hype surrounding the Alabama star quarterback.

Young has struggled in the league since he was drafted last year but things didn’t turn around in his first two games this year, with just 245 passing yards for 0 touchdowns and three interceptions.

As a result of his continued poor performances, Young was dropped this week by the Panthers after just 18 games at the helm in Carolina.

But for all of his haters, Young does have one huge supporter in the shape of LeBon James, who took to X on Tuesday night to show his support for the 23-year-old quarterback.

“Bryce Young hold ya head Young !!” James posted on X. “Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail!”

Bryce Young hold ya head Young 🤴🏾!! Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail! 🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2024

James isn’t the only one supporting Young though, with many suggesting that the Panthers player has no help from hiss defence which is leaving him in a hole every week.

Despite support from LeBron James, it is understandable that the Panthers have dropped Young with his record, having won just two games in the NFL since joining last year.

Carolina play their first game without Young this week, as they head to Vegas to take on the Raiders in week 3. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will take charge of the Panthers for their upcoming games, with Young out of the team for at least the next few weeks.