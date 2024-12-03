Basketball

LeBron James Addresses Recent Slump After Lakers Fall To Timberwolves In Another Bleak Performance

Olly Taliku
The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are in a slump right now and on Monday night, ‘King James’ spoke to the media about where it is all going wrong this season.

Lakers & LeBron In A Slump

Monday night’s defeat to the Timberwolves was the Lakers’ fifth loss in their last seven games and something is clearly going wrong in Los Angeles right now.

It isn’t just the amount of games the Lakers are dropping right now that is concerning though, its the manor of them. On Monday night LeBron and co. managed just 80 points at the Target Center – a new season low.

LA has only scored under 100 points in two games so far this season, once on Monday against Minnesota, with the other coming against OKC in the NBA Cup on Friday.

Something that will be even more concerning for Lakers fans is LeBron James’ recent performances in the league, with the 39-year-old struggling to start 2024.

Speaking after the loss to Minnesota on Monday, James was asked by reporters about his recent slump and what is going wrong for him on the court.

“Just period, just everything,” James said. “Just a rhythm. I just feel off rhythm the last few games.”

James scored just ten points on Monday night, shooting 4 for 16 from the floor in a season-low performance that has fans worried about the veteran’s longevity.

In a very typical LeBron response, he said that the only way to get out of the slump is: “Work. Just work. That’s all.”

“It is what it is. This is our record. We’ve just got to continue to get better at both ends of the floor. We’re just not good offensively right now. I think we spent so much time trying to get our defense corrected that our offense took a toll and took a back seat to that.”

LeBron is now into his 22nd year in the NBA and time could finally be catching up to the veteran, but doubting one of the undeniable GOAT’s of the league is a bold thing to do.

Regardless of LeBron’s form, the 12-9 Lakers are struggling and things need to turn around fast for JJ Redick’s side if they are going to make the playoffs this year.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

