The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are in a slump right now and on Monday night, ‘King James’ spoke to the media about where it is all going wrong this season.

Lakers & LeBron In A Slump

Monday night’s defeat to the Timberwolves was the Lakers’ fifth loss in their last seven games and something is clearly going wrong in Los Angeles right now.

It isn’t just the amount of games the Lakers are dropping right now that is concerning though, its the manor of them. On Monday night LeBron and co. managed just 80 points at the Target Center – a new season low.

LA has only scored under 100 points in two games so far this season, once on Monday against Minnesota, with the other coming against OKC in the NBA Cup on Friday.

Something that will be even more concerning for Lakers fans is LeBron James’ recent performances in the league, with the 39-year-old struggling to start 2024.

LeBron James has now missed his last 20 3pt shots in 4 games. His WORST stretch of his career. If it was ANY other Laker player yall would ask him to be traded. But its Bron and we hear nothing about it.. pic.twitter.com/H4LPhFUZ60 — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) December 2, 2024

Speaking after the loss to Minnesota on Monday, James was asked by reporters about his recent slump and what is going wrong for him on the court.

“Just period, just everything,” James said. “Just a rhythm. I just feel off rhythm the last few games.”

James scored just ten points on Monday night, shooting 4 for 16 from the floor in a season-low performance that has fans worried about the veteran’s longevity.

In a very typical LeBron response, he said that the only way to get out of the slump is: “Work. Just work. That’s all.”

LeBron James is 0/19 from three over the last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/1gOYp9rX7R — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 3, 2024

“It is what it is. This is our record. We’ve just got to continue to get better at both ends of the floor. We’re just not good offensively right now. I think we spent so much time trying to get our defense corrected that our offense took a toll and took a back seat to that.”

LeBron is now into his 22nd year in the NBA and time could finally be catching up to the veteran, but doubting one of the undeniable GOAT’s of the league is a bold thing to do.

Regardless of LeBron’s form, the 12-9 Lakers are struggling and things need to turn around fast for JJ Redick’s side if they are going to make the playoffs this year.