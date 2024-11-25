Basketball

Tyler Herro Says Jimmy Butler Was 'Lucky' After Leading Miami To Overtime Win Over Dallas

Olly Taliku
Miami just beat Dallas on Sunday night with an overtime winner courtesy of Jimmy Butler, but it is safe to say that one of his teammates wasn’t too blown away.   

Jimmy Butler Comes Up Clutch

Jimmy Butler led the way for Miami down the stretch on Sunday night and he hit a clutch shot in overtime to push the Heat ahead with just over 60 seconds remaining.

It was an impressive no-look layup from Butler that gave Miami a lead and while the whole arena was marvelling at the shot, his teammate Tyler Herro was slightly less impressed.

“That s*** was lucky as hell.” Herro said after the game of Butler’s tough shot in overtime.

Butler finished the game with 33 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks, but it wasn’t just his tough overtime shot that saved Miami, as he was also on hand to force OT with a bucket right at the end of the game.

Although he was the standout performer on Sunday, Butler still wasn’t completely happy with his performance against the Mavericks as he believes he needs to be more aggressive at the rim.

“I feel like I gotta start attacking more often. Whenever I’m aggressive like the guys want me to be, like Coach Spo is always telling me to be, it opens up a lot more for everybody else. If I can spearhead that part of the offense, we’re good. Now I just gotta figure out how to do it on the defensive end.”

Butler is averaging 17.7 points per game so far this season – his lowest recorded tally in the NBA in the last 11 years.

Of course Butler usually improves as the season goes on and there is no cause for panic just yet, especially after his latest performance against the Mavericks.

