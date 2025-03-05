NFL

Where will WR Tyler Lockett play in 2025 after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks?

Zach Wolpin
Tyler Lockett Seahawks

On March 12, the NFL free agency window officially opens for teams to negotiate with players. Teams around the league are making moves ahead of time to free up money. 

Long-time Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett was informed he is being released by Seattle. He played 10 seasons for the Seahawks and has the second-most yards receiving yards in franchise history. Where will the 32-year-old play in 2025?

After 10 seasons, Tyler Lockett is being released by the Seahawks


In the 2015 NFL draft, the Seahawks selected WR Tyler Lockett in the third round out of Kansas State. Over 10 seasons, Lockett played in 161 games and made 134 starts. As a rookie, Lockett had 51 catches for 664 yards and six touchdowns. He earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2015. That production was not close to his best season with Seattle.

During his 2020 campaign, Lockett had a career-high 100 catches along with 1,054 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. That is one of the two times in his career that he’s had 10+ touchdowns in a single season. Over the last two years, Lockett’s production began to dip for the Seahawks. Not only was Lockett getting older, but the team drafted Jaxson Smith-Njigba. In 2024, he overtook Lockett’s spot at WR2 for the Seahawks.

Because the Seahawks chose to release Tyler Lockett. He is free to sign a new deal with a team whenever he chooses. Lockett doesn’t have to wait until March 12 like other free agents. His former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will be the head coach in Las Vegas next season. That’s a natural landing spot for the one-time All-Pro. NFL scouts view the 2025 draft class as weaker compared to 2024. Teams could add a veteran WR like Tyler Lockett this offseason as a cheaper option. We’ll see what the future holds for him.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
