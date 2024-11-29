This season just hasn’t been the same for the Minnesota Timberwolves after they reached the Western Conference Finals last year and a poor start to 2024 has left fans furious.

Minnesota Booed Off At Home

The Timberwolves’ form has been so bad at the start of this year that fans are beginning to make their feelings known, as boos rang down onto the court in Target Center during their latest loss against Sacramento.

A loss to the Kings was Minnesota’s 10th on the season and after starting the year in the same form they finished 2023, the cracks have begun to show.

The Timberwolves have lost 4 straight games and are 2-7 over their last 9 games. pic.twitter.com/Kga0RRdcSm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 28, 2024

Having won just two of their last nine games it is no surprise that the fans are getting into the Timberwolves but there is still a long way to go in the season and this could just be a blip in form.

Anthony Edwards has risen through the ranks over the last few season’s and as the leader of this young Wolves team, ‘Antman’ was less than impressed with the fans booing his side.

“It’s obvious. The team can see it, I can see it, the coach can see it. The fans f**king booing us. That sh*t is crazy, man. We’re getting booed in our home arena. That’s so f**king disrespectful; it’s crazy.”

But it wasn’t just the fans Edwards was calling out, as he also had some strong words for his ‘soft’ teammates after the Kings loss.

“We’ve been trying to figure this out for the whole year man. We thought defense was our identity and it’s not looking like it at all. Identity, me and Mike [Conley] were talking about this – I think it’s we soft as hell as a team, internally.”

Anthony Edwards kept it 💯 when I asked him about the teams defense. He said the identity of this team is “We soft as hell” pic.twitter.com/a9P9Mf4nX0 — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) November 28, 2024

Edwards himself isn’t letting the team down as the two-time All-Star is averaging 28.1 points per game – which continues his steady improvement from each of his four years in the league so far.

The Wolves will look to snap their four game losing streak on Friday night in NBA Cup action against the Clippers, although they are already out of contention after losses to the Rockets and Trail Blazers.