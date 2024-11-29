Basketball

Anthony Edwards Calls Out Minnesota Fans For Boos As Timberwolves Poor Form Continues

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
3 min read
Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic
Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic

This season just hasn’t been the same for the Minnesota Timberwolves after they reached the Western Conference Finals last year and a poor start to 2024 has left fans furious.

Minnesota Booed Off At Home

The Timberwolves’ form has been so bad at the start of this year that fans are beginning to make their feelings known, as boos rang down onto the court in Target Center during their latest loss against Sacramento.

A loss to the Kings was Minnesota’s 10th on the season and after starting the year in the same form they finished 2023, the cracks have begun to show.

Having won just two of their last nine games it is no surprise that the fans are getting into the Timberwolves but there is still a long way to go in the season and this could just be a blip in form.

Anthony Edwards has risen through the ranks over the last few season’s and as the leader of this young Wolves team, ‘Antman’ was less than impressed with the fans booing his side.

“It’s obvious. The team can see it, I can see it, the coach can see it. The fans f**king booing us. That sh*t is crazy, man. We’re getting booed in our home arena. That’s so f**king disrespectful; it’s crazy.”

But it wasn’t just the fans Edwards was calling out, as he also had some strong words for his ‘soft’ teammates after the Kings loss.

“We’ve been trying to figure this out for the whole year man. We thought defense was our identity and it’s not looking like it at all. Identity, me and Mike [Conley] were talking about this – I think it’s we soft as hell as a team, internally.”

Edwards himself isn’t letting the team down as the two-time All-Star is averaging 28.1 points per game – which continues his steady improvement from each of his four years in the league so far.

The Wolves will look to snap their four game losing streak on Friday night in NBA Cup action against the Clippers, although they are already out of contention after losses to the Rockets and Trail Blazers.

Author image
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Author Image

Olly Taliku

