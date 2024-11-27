Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sits Out Of Bucks NBA Cup Win Over Heat With Knee Swelling

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury Bucks pic
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury Bucks pic

The NBA’s leading points scorer so far this year was sidelined just before the Bucks’ NBA Cup fixture against the Heat on Tuesday, as Giannis Antetokounmpo struggles with a swollen left knee.

Giannis Sits Out Of Cup Win

While the Bucks have struggled without Giannis Antetokounmpo this year, Milwaukee were able to advance to 3-0 in the NBA Cup without their star man on Tuesday night.

Giannis sat out with a swollen knee against Miami but it was a late decision for the ‘Greek Freak’ to be benched, with head coach Doc Rivers having to deal with the absence just 90 minutes before tip off.

“I never know,” Rivers said before tipping off against the Heat. “Honestly, that’s breaking news to me, too, right now.

“Listen, the way he plays and how he works, there’s going to be things like this and when they come, you just deal with them.”

Giannis has only missed one other game this season which came against the Cavaliers who were still unbeaten at the time, but the Bucks went down by just two points in a close contest.

Tuesday night without Antetokounmpo was a different story though as Milwaukee remained unbeaten in the NBA Cup after their third game, snapping Miami’s three game unbeaten streak.

Damian Lillard led all points scoring with 37 points and 12 assists in the three point win, as the Bucks moved to .500 for the season with a 9-9 record.

A near positive record for the Bucks seemed almost unfeasible two weeks ago after they started the season with a miserable 2-8 run, but Tuesday’s win was their fifth consecutive victory.

Giannis led the Bucks throughout their comeback at the beginning of this season and he currently heads the NBA in all points scoring with an average of 32.4 points per game.

Although he missed out on Tuesday Giannis isn’t expected to miss anymore game time for now and Bucks fans will also be encouraged by the news that Khris Middleton is reportedly close to making his season debut after ankle surgery in the summer.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
rsz dm 230914 nba today jimmy butler birthday1112
Basketball

LATEST Tyler Herro Says Jimmy Butler Was ‘Lucky’ After Leading Miami To Overtime Win Over Dallas

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 25 2024
Paul George 76ers pic
Basketball
Sixers Provide Positive Injury Update After Latest Paul George Knee Hyperextension
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 22 2024

Paul George picked up yet another injury on Wednesday night for Philadelphia, but his knee isn’t as bad as first suspected and the nine-time All Star may return to action…

Joel Embiid 76ers pic
Basketball
Joel Embiid Scores Season-High 35 Points But Sends Warning To Sixers Teammates After Loss
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 21 2024

Joel Embiid enjoyed his best game of the season so far on Wednesday, scoring 35 points in the Sixers loss to Memphis. After the defeat, Embiid said his side ‘needs…

Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Bucks Relieved To Get Back On Track After Six Consecutive Losses
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 21 2024
Russell Westbrook
Basketball
Russell Westbrook Scores 200th Regular Season Triple Double As Nuggets Beat Grizzlies In The NBA Cup
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024
Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
Basketball
The Boston Celtics Put An End To Cleveland’s Unbeaten Start After 16 Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024
james harden ezgif.com resize
Basketball
James Harden Passes Ray Allen As The Second Best 3-Point Shooter Of All Time
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024
Arrow to top