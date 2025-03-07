The Bengals will allow DE Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade this offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals need to negotiate several contracts this offseason. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is coming off an All-Pro season. Cincinnati plans to give him a well-deserved extension.

Tee Higgins was franchise-tagged but there is still time to get a long-term deal done. One player who will not be re-signed by the Bengals is DE Trey Hendrickson. ESPN Adam Schefter announced that the Bengals have permitted Henrickson to seek a trade this offseason.

Where will Trey Hendrickson play in 2025?

The Bengals have taken the rare step of granting All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. “It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” said Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate… pic.twitter.com/7P7Hbe2Y9e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2025

For the last four seasons, Trey Hendrickson has been a member of the Bengals. He was a third-round pick by the Saints in 2017 out of Florida Atlantic. After his first four seasons in New Orleans, Henrickson signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bengals. From 2021-2024, Hendrickson was a Pro Bowler for four consecutive seasons. In 2023 and 2024, Hendrickson recorded (17.5) sacks for the Bengals.

His (35.0) sacks over the last two seasons are the most of any player in that time. Hendrickson’s (17.5) sacks in 2024 led the NFL. For the first time in his career, Henrickson received first-team All-Pro honors. Despite his career-best season, Henrickson has been permitted to seek a trade this offseason.

NFL insiders believe the Bengals were nervous to pay Henrickson after Maxx Crosby’s contract extension with the Raiders. The 2025 season will be Hendrickson’s ninth season in the NFL. He has one year, $21 million left on his contract for 2025. At just 30, Hendrickson still has plenty of quality football left to play. Where will the All-Pro DE play in 2025?