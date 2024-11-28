Basketball

Cleveland Lose First Home Game Of The Season As Trae Young Drops Career-High 22 Assists

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Trae Young hawks pic
Trae Young hawks pic

The Cavaliers have been unstoppable at home this season but the Hawks were able to find a way to win on Wednesday, as Trae Young recorded a career-high 22 assists.

Trae Young Sinks Cavs

Cleveland has been the best team in the NBA by some way to start the 2024 season but the Atlanta Hawks were able to put just a third loss on their record on Wednesday night.

The loss for Cleveland was just their second of the season but more importantly, it was their first home loss of the campaign after 19 games.

Trae Young was at the centre of everything good for the Hawks on Wednesday and he recorded a career-best 22 assists against Cleveland along with 20 points in the win. Young’s previous single-game assist record came in 2022-23 when he picked up 20 dimes.

“They are a really good team who have been playing well all year and I feel we have been a little inconsistent but the times that we have played well, we’ve played really well.” Young said after Atlanta’s win.

Jalen Johnson added 22 points of his own but post-game he focused on giving credit to Young for his assists, something that he thinks the 26-year-old doesn’t get enough credit for.

“He was really getting off the ball and finding everyone… a lot of people don’t necessarily talk about him even though he’s leading the league in assists, but they don’t talk about him as the playmaker.”

Young is currently averaging 12.5 assists for the Hawks in 2024 which is a career-high after 18 games but that is also reflected in the three-time All Star’s points average of 21.8, which is his lowest since his first year in the league.

With a record of 17-2 after the loss to Atlanta the Cavaliers still sit atop the NBA Eastern Conference, but reigning champions Boston are just two wins behind having played one less game.

Author image
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Author Image

Olly Taliku

