The Cavaliers have been unstoppable at home this season but the Hawks were able to find a way to win on Wednesday, as Trae Young recorded a career-high 22 assists.

Trae Young Sinks Cavs

Cleveland has been the best team in the NBA by some way to start the 2024 season but the Atlanta Hawks were able to put just a third loss on their record on Wednesday night.

The loss for Cleveland was just their second of the season but more importantly, it was their first home loss of the campaign after 19 games.

Trae Young was at the centre of everything good for the Hawks on Wednesday and he recorded a career-best 22 assists against Cleveland along with 20 points in the win. Young’s previous single-game assist record came in 2022-23 when he picked up 20 dimes.

20/20 VISION FOR TRAE YOUNG 🥶 His second-ever 20 PT/20 AST game helps hand the Cavs their second loss of the year! pic.twitter.com/4ftCFP39et — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2024

“They are a really good team who have been playing well all year and I feel we have been a little inconsistent but the times that we have played well, we’ve played really well.” Young said after Atlanta’s win.

Jalen Johnson added 22 points of his own but post-game he focused on giving credit to Young for his assists, something that he thinks the 26-year-old doesn’t get enough credit for.

“He was really getting off the ball and finding everyone… a lot of people don’t necessarily talk about him even though he’s leading the league in assists, but they don’t talk about him as the playmaker.”

Young is currently averaging 12.5 assists for the Hawks in 2024 which is a career-high after 18 games but that is also reflected in the three-time All Star’s points average of 21.8, which is his lowest since his first year in the league.

With a record of 17-2 after the loss to Atlanta the Cavaliers still sit atop the NBA Eastern Conference, but reigning champions Boston are just two wins behind having played one less game.