We are just two weeks into the NFL season but the Panthers have already made a huge decision, deciding to bench former number one pick Bryce Young after two woeful performances.

Panthers Bench Bryce Young

It is fair to say that former number one pick Bryce Young has struggled since making his debut in the NFL and just two weeks into his second season, the Carolina quarterback has been benched.

Young could go down as one of the biggest ever disappointments from the draft if he doesn’t turn his career around soon and the Panthers are 0-2 this season after two very questionable performances from their signal caller.

So far this year after two weeks Young is the least efficient quarterback in the league, with a shocking passer rating of just 44.4 through his first two matches.

Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, per sources. Andy Dalton is Carolina’s new QB1. pic.twitter.com/HClZWCEqOM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2024

To put into context just how bad Young’s rating has been this season, if the quarterback spikes every single snap in a match he earns a passer rating of just 39.6.

It isn’t just this season that Young has disappointed though, as last year’s first overall pick in the draft was a huge bust in his rookie campaign as well. Young threw 11 touchdowns last season, but his 10 interceptions cast a dark cloud over the young quarterback.

This year has been no different for Young in terms of interceptions, with three in his first two games as well as 0 touchdowns leaving the Carolina offence in a difficult position.

Somebody check on Bryce Young man this man wants to cry rn😭 pic.twitter.com/vkLwPXY67k — Alecia with an E (@the_a_bomb94) September 15, 2024

Bryce Young’s situation is made ten times worse for Panthers fans when you consider that the number two pick in last year’s draft, C.J. Stroud, is one of the current favourites for offensive player of the season in Texas.

The Panthers have officially benched Young heading into their week 3 match against the Raiders, with backup QB Andy Dalton taking over for the foreseeable future.