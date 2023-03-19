NFL

Laremy Tunsil Becomes NFL's Highest Paid Offensive Lineman, Again

Anthony R. Cardenas
Laremy Tunsil has had one of the more interesting careers of any player you’ll ever see, and he has made a boat load of money doing so.

On Sunday morning, it was announced that the Texans were signing Tunsil to an extension worth $75 million over three years. The deal is worth an average of $25 million per season, which is the highest value in league history for any offensive lineman, surpassing the contract that Trent Williams signed with the San Francisco 49ers which pays him $23.01 million per.

Tunsil’s contract includes a $30 million signing bonus, and $50 million in fully guaranteed money.

Laremy Tunsil Is NFL’s Highest Paid Offensive Lineman For Second Time

Tunsil has been one of the best and most consistent offensive linemen in the NFL ever since he was drafted in 2016. He has three Pro Bowl selections to his name, and was ranked among some of the league’s best last year. He allowed just one sack, which tied him for second fewest, and anchored an offensive line that ranked 14th on an otherwise terrible Texans team.

He’s been paid properly for his services, as this isn’t the first time that the Texans have made him the highest paid at his position. In 2020, Tunsil signed a deal worth $66 million that paid him an average of $22 million per season, the highest mark at the time.

Becoming the highest paid lineman on two different occasions is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to interesting tidbits about Tunsil’s career.

How Tunsil Helped Build The Miami Dolphins

He was one of the top prospects entering the 2016 NFL Draft, and some even had him pegged as the best overall player and likely first overall pick. But a now infamous gas mask video that surfaced just before the draft began effectively tanked his draft stock, and he fell to the Miami Dolphins at #13.

After three personally successful seasons in Miami, the Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans for a package that they would use to build their current roster, which is one of the most talented in the NFL. Through a series of trades and trade downs on Draft Day, the Dolphins have been able to parlay the package that they received into the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Bradley Chubb.

If the Dolphins are ever successful with their current core of players, they’ll have the legend of Laremy Tunsil to thank.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
