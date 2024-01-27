NFL

Kyle Shanahan Net Worth, Career Earnings, Salary and Honors of San Francisco 49ers Head Coach

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 21770844 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21770844 168397130 lowres

Kyle Shanahan is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most elite coaches and ahead of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship game, we’re taking a look at his career honors, current salary and total earnings to determine Shanahan’s net worth.

Kyle Shanahan Career Honors

Shanahan, born December 14, 1979 in Minnesota (aged 44), was destined to lead the San Francisco 49ers from his youth.

He attended high school in Saratoga, California while his father worked as an offensive coordinator for – you guessed it, the 49ers.

He bounced between locations such as Denver, where his father was given the head coaching role with the Broncos. Shanahan played at wide receiver in college at the University of Texas, catching 14 passes for 127 yards in his three-year tenure.

Shanahan entered the coaching world with UCLA in 2003, before landing his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach. Later, he spent time with the Houston Texans, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons – serving as offensive coordinator for each.

In 2017, he was appointed head coach of the San Francisco 49ers on a six-year deal. This year, he was named a back-to-back AP Coach of the Year finalist after finishing in second place last season.

The 49ers have been a dominant force in the NFL for many years now and Shanahan’s reputation is up there with the best – but he’ll be desperate to capture a Super Bowl and etch his name into history.

He boasts a 7-3 record in the postseason, most notably leading San Francisco to the Super Bowl four years ago – where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won the first ring of their new-found dynasty.

Four of Shanahan’s seven years in charge of the 49ers have seen at least ten wins recorded, including 12 this season and 13 in both 2022 and 2019. San Francisco will feel now is the perfect time to put the cherry on top of an impressive era with a championship.

According to the best NFL sportsbooks, the 49ers are outright favorites to win next month’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Kyle Shanahan Net Worth And Career Earnings

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kyle Shanahan is believed to have a current net worth of $16 million as he continues to build his wealth in the Bay Arena.

Kyle Shanahan Salary

There are only five head coaches in the entirety of US sports who earned a higher salary than Kyle Shanahan this season. Bill Belichick ($25m) leads the way with Sean Payton ($18m) in second, Gregg Popovich in third ($16m), Pete Carroll in fourth ($15m) and finally Sean McVay in fifth ($15m).

The Kyle Shanahan salary figure is believed to be worth $14 million per season. He recently extended his contract with the team in September 2023, which was due to expire in 2025.

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 19339394080
NFL

LATEST NFL: Joe Flacco Says Damar Hamlin Should Win Comeback Player Of The Year Award

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024
deseret.brightspotcdn
NFL
NFL: Andy Reid Has Reach Conference Championship In 44% Of His Head Coaching Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024

Andy Reid has been one of the most successful coaches in the NFL over the past couple of decades. His Kansas City Chiefs will take the field this weekend as…

USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In New Hampshire
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2024

Ahead of this weekend’s Conference Championship games, enjoy this guide on how to bet on the NFL Championship round in New Hampshire, all the while enjoying flexible wagering with a…

Dan Campbell Net Worth
NFL
Dan Campbell Net Worth, Salary and Career Earnings: Former Player-Turned Lions Head Coach
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 27 2024
rsz jason kelce celebrates 1
NFL
NFL Odds: Will Jason Kelce Be Seen Shirtless This Weekend?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud
NFL
NFL: Jared Goff Is 0-5 In His Last 5 Starts Against The 49ers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10
NFL
NFL: Brandon Staley To Interview With Packers, Dolphins For Coordinator Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
Arrow to top