KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 18 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
Going into the final weekend of the regular season, handicapping the games becomes increasingly straight forward. I feel good about our picks, but, even with surprises less likely than usual, I will not be increasing my bets. I’ve learned that on any given Sunday in the NFL, even the most outlandish outcomes are all too possible.

Unpredictable as things can get, however, this is a good weekend for select prop-bets. In the Giants vs Eagles game, for example, I’ll be betting unders on receiving yardage. As I noted below, both teams will likely be running the ball more than usual.

In terms of the bigger picture, it’s been a good six weeks for us. If we’ve done what we should have – including not betting the Dolphins last weekend when the line deteriorated – we’re going into these final games at 9-7. Do that all season long and you’re making a nice little profit.

Here’s to grinding it out and entering the New Year with pockets jingling.

See below the three games I’m betting on this weekend where you can use the best US offshore sportsbooks to wager on them.

Plus, for more picks and analysis, check out my website KrackWins

KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 18

See below the best KrackWins NFL picks for week 18.

Chicago Bears +3 ½ (-120) or +3 (-104) vs Green Bay Packers

This game is a must-win for Green Bay. If they emerge victorious, they are in the playoffs. Chicago would like nothing more than to keep their old school division rivals from getting a shot at the Super Bowl.

On top of that, the Bears have been on an uptick in recent weeks. The Packers have been generally under-performing – even though they won last weekend. This Sunday, the Bears have the potential to be spoilers and I love betting on spoilers.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles under 41 ½

Usually, I don’t give you guys totals. But this one is too good to pass up. Playoff bound for sure, Philadelphia will be resting starters. The Giants are completely out of playoff contention. They just want to finish the season and go home without injuries.

There will be a lot of running the ball. This game is inconsequential for both teams. It’s hard for either side to get enthusiastic about what will go down between them.

Los Angeles Chargers -2 vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs can’t do any better than where they are now. So, they will be playing all their scrubs and letting top performers rest up for the playoffs.

The chargers have had a terrible season. They have been getting embarrassed in prime time all season long and this game provides a chance for them to save face. I’m expecting them to want to look decent at the close of the season and maybe build off of that in September.
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
