KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 16 from Bill "Krackman" Krackomberger

Bill Krackomberger
Last week was interesting. I was so certain that the Cardinals would go from +13 1/2 to 14.
Instead, the spread dipped down to 12. I still don’t know why that happened. But there all kinds
of syndicates, with all kinds of money, pushing around the lines for reasons that are not
apparent.

On the upside, I suggested betting late. When the line shifts in an unexpected direction for an
unknown reason, the smart move is to back off. There’s nothing wrong with betting two winners
and letting a questionable wager go.

This week it’s the haves, the wants and the have nots. There are teams that are playoff
locks, others that must win and some that will definitely be watching the post season on TV. It
presents interesting betting opportunities and we’re trying to exploit them.

Then there is the fact that games are scheduled on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve this
holiday weekend. That’s unusual and I don’t know how it impacts the way they get played. Guys
may love football, but a lot of them love their families more.

Whatever the case, here’s to seeing green on our trees and green in our pockets by the final
football seconds on Christmas night.

KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 16

See below the best KrackWins NFL picks for week 16.

Minnesota Vikings +3 vs Detroit Lions

The Vikings return home this week to face their division rival. I do not think they deserve to be
getting points at home. Especially given that they are still scrambling to land a playoff spot and
the Lions are already locked in. The Vikings will be going harder than the line indicates.

Green Bay Packers -5 vs Carolina Panthers

This is basically the game that will determine Green Bay making the playoffs or not. I think they
will pick on the Panthers, who rank as the worst team in football.

Carolina is a train wreck, even though they did get their second win of the year last week.
In terms of what went wrong with the Panthers overall, I’m looking at the fact that they have
the number one draft pick in quarterback Bryce Young. Maybe it was too much pressure on the
kid to be starting so soon.

At any rate, Green Bay should handle the Panthers with ease.

Arizona Cardinals +4 1/2 vs Chicago Bears

Who are the Bears to be giving anyone, even one of the worst teams in football, 4 1/2 points?
Both sides are out of the playoffs this season and are just competing for the sake of not
having the worst record in the NFL.

Come January, we’ll have the Super Bowl. This Sunday we’ll have the Toilet Bowl, with the
Cardinals and Bears mucking around. But I don’t mind. I’m a big fan of ugly games. They’re
easier to pick than the marquee match-ups.

Bill Krackomberger

I grew up in a blue collar beach town Keansburg, NJ. At nine years old, I worked on the Jersey shore boardwalks in a pizza shop, as a line cook, in arcades, and in games of chance. While my buddies were all partying on the weekends, I was earning my keep and learning the code of the street along the way. Gambling was a rite of passage growing up. Whether it was pitching quarters against the back of the post office, playing cards with buddies or making trips to race tracks and Atlantic City. Over the last twenty-five plus years I have been involved with some of the smartest and sharpest advantage sports bettors in the world. I have been on ESPN, CNN, CBS Sports, VSIN, Bleacher Report and more. I love being a part of the Fox Sports Radio Family. In addition to Countdown to Kickoff on FSR, you can find me on "Unscripted" on VSIN and or on my sports betting podcast, "Wise Kracks." I am the founder of the one of a kind sports betting mobile app and website KrackWins (and KrackWins.com.) We provide the best content and inside information in the industry and not only help people win, but sharpen them up along the way.
View All Posts By Bill Krackomberger
