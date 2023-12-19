Last week was interesting. I was so certain that the Cardinals would go from +13 1/2 to 14.
Instead, the spread dipped down to 12. I still don’t know why that happened. But there all kinds
of syndicates, with all kinds of money, pushing around the lines for reasons that are not
apparent.
On the upside, I suggested betting late. When the line shifts in an unexpected direction for an
unknown reason, the smart move is to back off. There’s nothing wrong with betting two winners
and letting a questionable wager go.
This week it’s the haves, the wants and the have nots. There are teams that are playoff
locks, others that must win and some that will definitely be watching the post season on TV. It
presents interesting betting opportunities and we’re trying to exploit them.
Then there is the fact that games are scheduled on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve this
holiday weekend. That’s unusual and I don’t know how it impacts the way they get played. Guys
may love football, but a lot of them love their families more.
Whatever the case, here’s to seeing green on our trees and green in our pockets by the final
football seconds on Christmas night.
Here are three games I'm betting on this weekend
KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 16
See below the best KrackWins NFL picks for week 16.
Minnesota Vikings +3 vs Detroit Lions
The Vikings return home this week to face their division rival. I do not think they deserve to be
getting points at home. Especially given that they are still scrambling to land a playoff spot and
the Lions are already locked in. The Vikings will be going harder than the line indicates.
Green Bay Packers -5 vs Carolina Panthers
This is basically the game that will determine Green Bay making the playoffs or not. I think they
will pick on the Panthers, who rank as the worst team in football.
Carolina is a train wreck, even though they did get their second win of the year last week.
In terms of what went wrong with the Panthers overall, I’m looking at the fact that they have
the number one draft pick in quarterback Bryce Young. Maybe it was too much pressure on the
kid to be starting so soon.
At any rate, Green Bay should handle the Panthers with ease.
Arizona Cardinals +4 1/2 vs Chicago Bears
Who are the Bears to be giving anyone, even one of the worst teams in football, 4 1/2 points?
Both sides are out of the playoffs this season and are just competing for the sake of not
having the worst record in the NFL.
Come January, we’ll have the Super Bowl. This Sunday we’ll have the Toilet Bowl, with the
Cardinals and Bears mucking around. But I don’t mind. I’m a big fan of ugly games. They’re
easier to pick than the marquee match-ups.