Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips Day 1: 109/1 Treble Put Up By ITV Pundit

Kevin Blake is back with his Cheltenham tips, with the ITV Racing pundit and Betfair ambassador giving his three best bets for Day 1 of the Festival. The Irishman put up a mind-boggling 800/1 treble at the meeting last year, showing his knack of horse racing expertise and unearthing winners.

Day 1 – Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips

Mighty Potter in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) @ 7/1 with BetUK

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C's Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Blake is back with three more fancies for the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. It may come as no surprise to you that his picks today all come form Ireland. Blake is confident of a Irish treble which is 109/1 with BetUK! These are those top Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips for Day 1 at the Festival.

Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – Day 1

Mighty Potter – Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30)

Blake’s first fancy of the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival comes in the opening race – the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. The Irish racing pundit and well renowned tipster is backing Mighty Potter for the Gordon Elliott yard with their trust instilled in jockey Jack Kennedy.

Gordon Elliott has never wavered in his view that the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle was the right race for Mighty Potter, even though the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle looked a more winnable option.

Mighty Potter is 6/1 with BetUK, who pay Cheltenham extra places in some races at the Festival, a solid opener for Blake.

Tellmesomethinggirl – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (4.10)

Tellmesomethinggirl for trainer Henry De Bromhead has leading claims in this Mares’ Hurdle under the ride of Rachel Blackmore. Blackmore has mad a name for herself as being one of the best jockeys in the sport, after an unbelievable Cheltenham Festival in 2021.

Blake loved her last run at Leopardstown and is confident of a win, with Henry De Bromhead training this mare specifically for this race. The high pace will suit her.

Tellmesomethinggirl can be backed at 4/1 with BetUK for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at ten past four this afternoon.

Run Wild Fred – NH Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase (5.30)

Run Wild Fred has tonnes of experience over fences, being a second-season chaser. There are no stamina concerns whatsoever and he was unlucky not to win the Irish Grand National last season. He is the class horse in the race for sure.

Elliott has been very keen to run him in this race all season and has trained him specifically for it. He is a straightforward ride that will take up a prominent position.

Run Wild Fred is the 2/1 favourite with BetUK for this race.

