Home News cheltenham extra places betting sites

Cheltenham Extra Places Betting Sites – See The Top 5 For The Festival

Updated

9 mins ago

on

Cheltenham extra places betting sites

Everyone wants Cheltenham extra places when betting on races at the Festival. These give punters a greater chance of seeing their horse placed. 

Best Betting Sites for Cheltenham Extra Places

Some of the new Cheltenham betting sites, as well as industry heavyweights, offer extra places. Here are the top five bookies offering Cheltenham extra places now:

  1. Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
  2. Betfred – Bet £10 & Get £60 in Bonuses
  3. Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet
  4. 10bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50
  5. Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Free Bet

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet

Join Fitzdares via this exclusive SportsLens deal and put on your first Cheltenham Festival bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) to receive a matched Free Bet, up to £30. The great news is that each way bets, the win part at least, count. There are also Cheltenham extra places available on the Festival handicaps.

Fitzdares pay five places on the Ultima Handicap Chase, Coral Cup, Grand Annual Chase, Pertemps Final, Paddy Power Plate, Kim Muir Challenge Cup, County Hurdle and Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. That is almost a third of all Festival races!

Key Terms

  • Minimum qualifying odds of Evens (2.00) for first bet
  • Receive Free Bet within 24 hours of qualifying bet settling
  • Matched Free Bet has minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred – Bet £10 on Cheltenham & Get £60 in Bonuses

New customers registering with Betfred using promo code BETFRED60, bet £10 and receive £60 in bonuses. Deposit with a Debit Card and place a first bet on Sports at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and get free bets and free spins to that total combined value.

Betfred announced in January they were going for broke with Cheltenham extra places and offer these on a massive 13 Festival races. Besides going five places on all the handicaps, they pay four places on the National Hunt Chase, Cross Country Chase, Champion Bumper and Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

Key Terms

  • Use promo code BETFRED60 and deposit with a Debit Card
  • Bet £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) within 7 days of registration
  • £20 in Free Bets for Sports, £10 for Betfred Lotto and 50 x20p Free Spins credited
  • A further £20 in Free Bets for Sports, Lotto or Virtual Scratchards credited 5 days after settling.
919 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Visit Betfred
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Luckster – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet

Sign up to Luckster, bet £10 on the Festival and get a £10 Cheltenham free bet. After making a deposit, put on a first £10 bet on at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on qualifying wagers.

Luckster look sure to have loads of Cheltenham extra places races during the Festival. Check their sportsbook throughout the four days, starting on Tuesday, 15 March, for more details.

Key Terms

  • Bet £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) on a qualifying bet
  • Avoid depositing with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill
  • Free bet can only be used on a coupon with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
  • Singles and Straight accumulators with free bet only. System bets such as a Trixie, Yankee and Lucky Bets ineligible
  • Free bet expires after 14 days

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

10Bet – 50% First Deposit Bonus up to £50

New customers that sign up to 10Bet through SportsLens net themselves a 50% first deposit bonus up to a maximum of £50. Fund the account with at least £15 to qualify for this deal. Bet restrictions, rollover requirements and 60-day timeframe apply.

It’s great that 10Bet offer Cheltenham extra places for the Festival. It’s handicaps again where these are available. Betting on a big horse racing event like Cheltenham is the perfect way to help new customers meet those wagering requirements.

Key Terms

  • Minimum qualifying deposit £15
  • Deposits via Skrill and Neteller incompatible
  • 8x play through value of deposit and bonus
  • Minimum odds 4/5 (1.80) for singles and 2/5 (1.40) per accumulator selection
  • Max qualifying stake equal to bonus amount

50% first deposit bonus up to £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Betiton – Bet £15 & Get a £15 Cheltenham Free Bet

Join Betiton, bet £15 and get a £15 Cheltenham free bet in their great new customer offer. There are minimum odds requirements of Evens (2.00) to get this offer. Only certain payment options and bet types qualify.

Plenty of Cheltenham extra places will be available on Betiton when the Festival gets underway. This passes on great value to both new and existing customers.

Key Terms

  • Place a £15 qualifying bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00)
  • Avoid deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal and Skrill
  • Free bet only valid on singles and straight accumulators with minimum total odds of 4/5 (1.80)
  • After 14 days, free bet expires if not used

Bet £15 Get £15

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

How to Bet on Cheltenham Extra Places Races

There are Cheltenham extra places available across all four days of the Festival. That means punters have plenty of opportunity to bet each way. This doubles the unit stake but significantly increases the chances of wagers yielding a return.

On the betslip of all horse racing betting sites, there is an each way button or box to tick. This allows punters to take advantage of Cheltenham extra places with a fraction of outright win prices available. This is a quarter or a fifth depending on the place terms.

If there are more than four but fewer than eight runners, then the bookies pay a quarter of outright odds and two places. The standard three places applies to races with eight or more horses. Cheltenham handicaps pay four, five and even more places.

Our Best Cheltenham Festival Each Way Bets

We asked our experts for their best Festival fancies in Cheltenham extra places races this year. In the National Hunt Chase on Tuesday, 15 March (5:30), Pats Fancy is solid value. Trained by Rebecca Curtis, who is no stranger to success at this major meeting, he looks tailor made for this stamina test.

Camprond has claims in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle on Wednesday, 16 March, meanwhile. This is always one of those races where Cheltenham extra places are available and trainer Philip Hobbs freshened him over the winter. He won the Persian War impressively at Chepstow in the autumn and ran well in handicaps as a novice before that.

In the Paddy Power Plate on St Patrick’s Thursday, 17 March, The Glancing Queen could go one better than last time out. Alan King’s mare bumped into a horse on a major upward curve in L’Homme Presse in the Dipper here on New Year’s Day. The winner went to win a Grade 1 at Sandown, so this handicap is easier.

Top Cheltenham extra places betting tips each way

  • Pats Fancy in the National Hunt Chase each way (4 places) @ 8/1 with Betfred
  • Camprond in the Coral Cup each way (5 places) @ 10/1 with Fitzdares
  • The Glancing Queen in the Paddy Power Plate each way (4 places) @ 7/1 with 10bet

