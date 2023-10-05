NFL

Justin Fields Player Prop Picks vs Washington Commanders

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as he goes up against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

  • Fields to score first touchdown +900
  • Fields over 192.5 passing yards -110
  • Fields over 46.5 rushing yards -110
RELATED: Washington Commanders Vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Fields vs Commanders Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +900 with Bovada

It’s make or break for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. His team haven’t won a game in almost a year, with their last victory coming against the New England Patriots on October 25th 2022.

+900 looks solid value for the 24-year-old to score the first six points of the game. He has done so on one occasion previously this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

It’s time for him to save his NFL career and starting role in Chicago, and there would be no better way to kickstart the revival than by rushing for the first touchdown of the game in Washington.

Bet on Fields first TD scorer (+900)

Fields vs Commanders Player Prop Pick 2: Over 192.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

The line of 192.5 for Fields’ passing yards is a telling sign of his struggles throwing the ball for the majority of the season to date, but he displayed significant improvements in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Despite blowing a 28-7 lead, Fields had his best passing game of the year – completing 28 of 35 attempts for 334 yards and four passing touchdowns. It was his first NFL game with over 300 passing yards.

His inconsistency through the air has been a sticking point throughout his time in the league but he knows it’s time to prove this is where he belongs and we’ll happily take the over to ride the momentum.

He’s averaged 215.3 passing yards per game in 2023 and this line looks a treat.

Bet on Fields over 192.5 passing yards (-110)

Fields vs Commanders Player Prop Pick 3: Over 46.5 rushing yards -110 with Bovada

We know that Fields’ biggest strengths lie within his running game but we’re yet to see it in full fruition so far this season, averaging just 33.5 rushing yards per game and one rushing touchdown.

It’s important that the Bears set up in a way that plays to benefit his style and we can expect Matt Nagy to make the necessary adjustments to Chicago’s offense ahead of Thursday Night Football.

In 2022, he averaged 76.2 rushing yards per game and tallied eight rushing touchdowns for the season. If the Bears want to turn a corner they need to put their faith in Fields and buy into his philosophy.

He recorded 88 rushing yards in Chicago’s 12-7 loss to the Commanders almost one year ago and 46.5 also looks an enticing line.

Bet on Fields over 46.5 rushing yards (-110)

Joe Lyons

Arrow to top