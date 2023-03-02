Daniel Cormier is just one of a number of former UFC fighters who has given his prediction ahead of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 this weekend. The former bitter rival of Jones is predicting a win for ‘Bon Gamin’ and thinks Jones will struggle with the size of the Frenchman.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – Daniel Cormier Predicts

Daniel Cormier is one of the most decorated fighters in the history of the UFC. The Louisiana man is one of a very select few fighters who have won world crowns in two weight divisions. The now retired MMA fighter won both the UFC Light Heavyweight Title as well as being the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The 43-year-old retired from MMA a few years ago now, and has since taken up a role as a commentator for the UFC. Of course, Cormier knows Jon Jones extremely well having shared the octagon with him on two occasions. ‘DC’ never beat Jones, but he doesn’t think ‘Bones’ has what it takes to move up to heavyweight.

One of the reasons Cormier thinks Jon Jones could struggle on Saturday night is the fact that he doesn’t carry enough power in his hands. ‘DC’ believes that the Albuquerque, New Mexico man will have to use his superior skillset if he has any chance of beating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

With the fight just days away now, ‘DC’ is another former UFC superstar who has weighed-in with his prediction on how the Jones vs Gane fight will play out. Cormier knows more than most what it’s like to face ‘Bones’, having fought him twice in his career. On his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’, the now UFC commentator feels that his former rival doesn’t punch hard enough to cause problems in the heavyweight division.

The former two-weight UFC champion believes that Saturday will be an incredibly tough night for Jon Jones and is leaning towards a win for Ciryl Gane:

“I think he’s going to have to use his skill because I tell you this right now – Jones did not punch very hard.

“Like, that was one of the things that stood out about him. Now, he kneed hard, he kicked hard, he elbowed hard. He did a lot of things very well. But in terms of his punching ability, he didn’t have jarring power.

“Now, gaining 30 pounds, maybe he gets a bit of a heavier punch, but he will never match Ciryl Gane in terms of the punching power. He’s going to need his skill in order to do this.”

Despite dominating at 205-pounds for the best part of a decade, Cormier thinks the power and size advantages that Jones is losing at heavyweight will prove decisive in favor of the Frenchman.

“Here’s the issue, Ciryl Gane possesses a lot of those same skills. He can stand on the outside and fight, he can pot shot you from the outside, and he does possess jarring power when he does land.

“Jon Jones always had a bit of a size advantage over a lot of the guys that he fought at 205 too. That’s going to be missing. But when you look at Jones, he looks bigger.

“But a lot of the weight is up top. His bottom half still looks pretty slim. You look at Ciryl Gane, it looks like somebody stuck an air pump in that dude’s mouth and just started pumping.

“He looks huge, but he only weighs about 250 pounds. He’s not heavy. He’s just lean, he’s ripped, and he’s big, and he’s strong. This is a very big challenge for Jon Jones.”

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced at around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

